Oregon State

Olympic triple jumper Ana José Tima suspended in doping case

 3 days ago

MONACO (AP) — Two-time Olympic athlete Ana José Tima was provisionally suspended for two positive tests for doping substances, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said on Monday.

The AIU said José Tima, a triple jumper from the Dominican Republic, was notified of allegations in the case that involved positive tests in December for ostarine and GW501516.

No timetable was given for a disciplinary case for the 33-year-old athlete.

José Tima competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics though did not qualify for either final.

She placed 10th at the world championships last July in Eugene, Oregon.

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator that can help muscle growth. The British men’s 4x100-meter relay team was disqualified from second place in Tokyo after Chijindu Ujah tested positive for ostarine.

The substance GW501516 is a metabolic modulator that failed medical trials. It was the subject of a health risk warning in 2013 by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

