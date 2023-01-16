Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
Popculture
Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Hard-Boiled Vegan Eggs Launch at Whole Foods Nationwide
This female-founded, BIPOC-owned start-up is everything it’s cracked up to be. Hard-boiled vegan eggs are now official, further bridging the gap of foods yet to be veganized with national distribution. Pick up WunderEggs at Whole Foods Markets across the US today!
The case for queso: US-based cheesemakers prepare for a Mexican cheese boom
If you ask him about the state of Mexican-style cheeses in the United States, Arturo Nava will tell you that "Hispanic cheeses are where Italian cheeses were 30 years ago." In the '90s, thanks to cookbook authors and TV hosts like Lidia Bastianich and Mario Batali, increased interest among general audiences in authentic regional Italian cooking heralded an influx of Italian cheeses to American grocery stores. While home cooks used to have to visit specialty stores for varieties like Taleggio, Fontina and burrata, those items are now often found at supermarkets alongside bagged shredded mozzarella and powdered "shaker" Parmesan.
KATU.com
School teachers beginning to focus on students' mental health needs
BOTHELL, Wash. — We expect our teachers to help students master all the basic subjects, from math and reading, to science and history, but a growing number of students desperately need mental health help before they can really concentrate in the classroom. This extra help is now falling on the shoulders of teachers, creating a Crisis in the Classroom.
KATU.com
Fact Check Team: Biden administration, several states push more green energy initiatives
WASHINGTON (TND) — There’s been outrage over an alleged plan to ban gas stoves. The discussion started because of a new health-risk warning issued after researchers investigated the possible dangers of them but the Consumer Product Safety Commission says they aren’t planning a ban and the White House says the president doesn’t support one.
Latino students and parents to learn about college and how to pay for it
The goal of this fair is to guide first generation students through the process of enrolling in college and filling out their financial aid applications according to Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico's Consul General in San Diego.
Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk: Which Is Better for Your Health?
The number of nondairy milk options at the grocery store seems to multiply daily. But staring down the cartons on the shelf can be confusing. How do you weigh oat milk vs. almond milk vs. soy milk vs. flax milk … or any combination of two or more? If you leave the plant-based milk aisle feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone.
Comments / 0