Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
VegOut Magazine

Hard-Boiled Vegan Eggs Launch at Whole Foods Nationwide

This female-founded, BIPOC-owned start-up is everything it’s cracked up to be. Hard-boiled vegan eggs are now official, further bridging the gap of foods yet to be veganized with national distribution. Pick up WunderEggs at Whole Foods Markets across the US today!
Salon

The case for queso: US-based cheesemakers prepare for a Mexican cheese boom

If you ask him about the state of Mexican-style cheeses in the United States, Arturo Nava will tell you that "Hispanic cheeses are where Italian cheeses were 30 years ago." In the '90s, thanks to cookbook authors and TV hosts like Lidia Bastianich and Mario Batali, increased interest among general audiences in authentic regional Italian cooking heralded an influx of Italian cheeses to American grocery stores. While home cooks used to have to visit specialty stores for varieties like Taleggio, Fontina and burrata, those items are now often found at supermarkets alongside bagged shredded mozzarella and powdered "shaker" Parmesan.
KATU.com

School teachers beginning to focus on students' mental health needs

BOTHELL, Wash. — We expect our teachers to help students master all the basic subjects, from math and reading, to science and history, but a growing number of students desperately need mental health help before they can really concentrate in the classroom. This extra help is now falling on the shoulders of teachers, creating a Crisis in the Classroom.
