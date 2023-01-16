ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out 3rd straight game

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqEza_0kGXdLze00

MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a third straight game because of left knee soreness when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers on Monday afternoon.

Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on the Bucks' injury report and participated in pregame warm-ups, but coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday the two-time MVP won't be playing. Antetokounmpo also didn't play in either of the Bucks' two losses at Miami on Thursday and Saturday.

"We continue to think it's kind of the stuff that he and us have dealt with, for me it's each year that I've been here," Budenholzer said. "We don't think it's anything more than that. Him being healthy, taking care of him is always our priority. We're probably always going to err on the side of caution. We know how important he is to us."

Budenholzer said a decision hasn't been reached on whether Antetokounmpo will play Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors .

"We'll see how he responds, see how he's feeling tomorrow," Budenholzer said.

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (right ankle sprain) and forward Bobby Portis (right quad bruise) are expected to play Monday after being listed as probable. Bucks forward Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) will miss a 16th straight game, and forward Joe Ingles (left knee injury management) also is out.

The Pacers will be missing top scorer and NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton for a third straight game because of a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise. The Pacers had said Thursday that Haliburton would probably be out about two weeks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk

Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!. The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN. "Been drug tested...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

ESPN Sends Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in NBA Trade Predictions

We're exactly 22 days from the NBA's trade deadline, but it's not like the Phoenix Suns are counting. The Suns have lost their last nine-of-ten games and quickly need help while a heap of their players return from the injury list. While there are some players on the roster that could be involved in a potential trade, the obvious starts with power forward Jae Crowder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news

Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Brittney Griner Made A Surprise Public Appearance Today

The recently freed Brittney Griner made a public appearance Monday. Griner, who was released from Russian detention last month, attended a march honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Arizona with her wife, Cherelle.  Per Jonathan McCall of 12 News, the WNBA star took pictures with fans and ...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy