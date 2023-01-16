ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson signs deal for memoir of turbulent premiership

LONDON — (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed a deal to write a memoir of his tumultuous time in office, which began with a vow to “get Brexit done” and ended in scandal and resignation.

Publisher HarperCollins said Monday that the as-yet untitled book will be a prime ministerial memoir “like no other.”

Johnson became prime minister in July 2019, won a major election victory that December and brought the U.K. out of the European Union the following year. He led Britain through the COVID-19 pandemic — which landed him in intensive care — and the first months of the war in Ukraine but became embroiled in scandals over his finances and ethics.

He was forced to resign in July 2022 after dozens of members of his government quit in protest.

No publication date has been set for the book, which will be published in the U.K. by Harper Collins imprint William Collins. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times,” said Arabella Pike, publishing director at William Collins.

Johnson, a former journalist, has written several books, including “The Churchill Factor,” about wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill. In 2015 he signed a deal for a book on William Shakespeare, initially slated for publication in 2016. It was later delayed indefinitely.

MICHIGAN STATE
