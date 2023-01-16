ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownfield, TX

Comments / 0

Related
towntalkradio.com

Lady Raider defeat No.25 Texas for the 3rd year in a row!

Behind 28 points from Bre’Amber Scott and another 13-point performance from freshman Jasmine Shavers, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders downed No. 25 Texas, 68-64 in front of a juiced-up crowd of 5,604. With the victory, Texas Tech (15-4, 3-3 Big 12) has now recorded a win over UT in...
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Texas Tech Celebrates Texas Win With ‘Horns Down’

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders claimed their first win over a Top 25 team this season when they defeated No. 25 Texas at home, 68-64, in Lubbock. It was a big win for the Lady Raiders (15-4, 3-3) who are trying to build a case to be included in the NCAA Tournament in March. They are one of nine teams in the Big 12 that are over .500 entering this weekend’s action.
LUBBOCK, TX
muleshoejournal.com

Mules keep their eye on playoff aspirations in collective win

Muleshoe took a big step in fulfilling their end-of-the-year goal last Tuesday night. Coming into the season, Muleshoe head coach Humberto Gonzalez had a team meeting and they all came to a consensus that they could have made the playoffs last season. They want another shot so the goal this year is to reach the postseason.
MULESHOE, TX
FMX 94.5

Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away

Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

New Lubbock Food Truck Makes An Exciting And Unique Promise

I guess we caught this one before the official launch. You may or may not have heard me regale my morning show partner with tales of hot dogs. The hot dog funk that comes from my office can also be quite overwhelming. I stand in awe of the giant signature brand hot dogs available at United Supermarkets. I am all for large, quality wieners (don't bring any of those cheap 'red dogs' around me).
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One seriously injured in crash in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock. Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Ave. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No additional details have...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes

Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Need Some Cash? Try Selling Your Clothes in Lubbock

The new year is here, and if you're looking to do some closet cleaning like me, here is how it went. Right now I'm in the process of moving to a new home. One easy way to make moving a little easier all while making a little extra cash is selling some of my clothes. Apparently, I'm not the only person to think like that.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

DON’T-Nation: The Items Lubbock Area Thrift Stores Don’t Want From You

They can fix it...surely. Well, if they don't want it, they can throw it away. Here's the truth: when you dump donate items to a Lubbock thrift store that they cannot possibly sell, you are costing a charitable organization money to dispose of your items for you. It may have seemed like a good or at least neutral deed, but really it's quite unethical.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy