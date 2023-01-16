ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WAFB

2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
wbrz.com

Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAFB

LSU set to wear retro jerseys against No. 9 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will be “throwing it back” when the Tigers host No. 9 Tennessee in the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 21, the university has announced. LSU Athletics said the team will be wearing the classic “Louisiana State” jerseys against...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose

After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

2 injured in stabbing near Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing on Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Officials say it happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard around 8 a.m. on Jan. 19 near Jefferson Highway and Essen Lane. The victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of their...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Denham Springs Elem. launches Child ID Kit program

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Elementary School launched a Child ID Kit program on Thursday, Jan. 19. The program provides free and easy kits designed to help families to better identify their children and increase the chances of finding them after an abduction or runaway. Attorney General Jeff...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

