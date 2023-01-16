ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'

Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
KRMG

At Davos, Ukraine 1st lady urges leaders to 'use influence'

DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — Ukraine's first lady warned world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in the Swiss town of Davos that not all of them were using their influence at a time when Russia's invasion leaves children dying and a world struggling with food insecurity.
The Hill

Private jet emissions sky-high at Davos, group says

More than a thousand private jets shuttled dignitaries to last year’s global economic summit in Davos, Switzerland, a Greenpeace report revealed on Friday.  The flurry of these jets in and out of the mountain resort generated four times the carbon dioxide emissions that such aircraft would create in an average week, according to the report.   Greenpeace…
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

China back to 'normal' after end of Covid curbs: official

China has returned to normal after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, Vice Premier Liu He told the World Economic Forum on Tuesday as he invited "international friends" to visit the country. "We very much welcome international friends to come to China.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

World Economic Forum Meets In Switzerland

Among growing concerns about the world's economy, climate change, the war in Ukraine and poverty are all on the agenda at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. The theme of the week-long forum is "cooperation in a fragmented world," and with the war in Ukraine less than. Ukraine's...
BBC

The green trade row dividing the Davos elite

There has been a change of climate in the Alps this winter, and it's not just that the snow has finally fallen after an unseasonably warm December. Chief executives and government ministers from around the globe are gathering for the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, where for the last three years the focus has very much been on how to tackle the huge series of shocks that has hit the world economy.
New York Post

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to meet with Chinese vice premier at Davos

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Switzerland on Wednesday to discuss economic ties between the world’s two largest industrial powers. The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, where top leaders in business, politics and media come together to discuss the burning issues of the day. This year’s gathering — the first in-person event at the Alpine ski village since the coronavirus pandemic — kicked off Monday amid gloomy economic forecasts that include a possible global recession as well as continued high levels of inflation. Two-thirds...
WASHINGTON STATE

