foxsanantonio.com

Freshest Ice Cream has scooped up six years of perfect inspection scores

SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for the creamiest and richest ice cream that is made with real fruit, vegan and lactose-free, then you need to try Freshest Ice Cream. Freshest is located at 8053 Callaghan Road at the shopping center. They are open every day from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will serve you with a spoon and a smile.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Zoo celebrates Dreamweek with $8 locals day

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission for Bexar County Residents Thursday. Bexar County residents will be able to enjoy the zoo on January 19th for just $8 a person. The zoo shares that this will allow more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Alone and scared': Dogs abandoned with no food or water looking for happy ending

SAN ANTONIO - Just before the start of a new year, Animal Care Services was called out for three dogs left alone and locked out on a balcony of an abandoned apartment. Animal Care Officer Rial said the three dogs were left on the patio to wallow in their filth without food, water, or shelter for an unknown amount of time. They were taken to ACS for love and care. Within a few days, one of the dogs was adopted.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

AT&T offering Hispanic student scholarships up to $2,500

SAN ANTONIO - AT&T's Hispanic/ Latino employee group, HACEMOS, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 HACEMOS scholarship program. The company shares that this opportunity is aimed at supporting the next generation of Hispanic leaders. The scholarship program awards grants of $1,500 to two-year college students and $2,500 to four-year college students.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UT at Austin bans TikTok on campus wired & Wi-Fi networks

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is blocking access to TikTok on its campus Wi-Fi networks. The change will make the popular social media app off-limits to students and faculty while they're connected to university internet servers. Other universities across the country, including Texas State University...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Several Uvalde families attend MLK March in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Several families of the Uvalde victims also attended Monday's MLK March, including Maggie Mireles, who lost her sister Eva in the mass shooting. Maggie says they decided to march to represent their loved ones while standing for equality and justice. She says the reaction they received was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Black contemporary artist exhibit debuts Thursday for DreamWeek

SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture has an upcoming Culture Commons exhibit from Black contemporary artists for Dreamweek. The exhibition will share perspectives from Black contemporary artists of San Antonio. The local talents share their culture and life experiences through their work. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools

South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New Braunfels teens arrested after shooting at two people

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after a shooting occurred and narcotics were found by police. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. near the 200 block of Rhine Road about a mile away from Canyon High School. Police say that...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Stairwell fire heavily damages 2 condo units on the Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two families are displaced after a fire damaged their condominiums during a late night fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Monday along Brightwood Place near East Basse Road. Crews were met with heavy fire in the interior of one of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two young boys shot while walking on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two young boys are hospitalized after being shot while walking along Southwest Side street. The shooting happened just after 2:30 am. along South Zarzamora Street and Walton Avenue. Police said the two young boys were walking when at some point, shots rang out. One of the boys...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Driver flees after running over, killing victim at intersection, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man has been identified as Abraham Jon Ortega as the victim of a hit-and-run accident that happened Wednesday evening. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive on San Antonio's East Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

