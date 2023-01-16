Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
Civil Rights Icon Angela Davis to Virtually Join Cincinnati’s National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17
There's still time to register to see Angela Davis during Cincinnati's free National Day of Racial Healing event.
Fox 19
What’s open, what’s closed around Greater Cincinnati on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the life and birthday of one of the most influential Civil Rights leaders in American history, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Although King’s actual birthday is Jan. 15, the holiday is observed...
WKRC
City Gospel Mission starts 2023 with a new president
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - City Gospel Mission helps 10,000 people a year and it is now under new leadership. Dr. Jonathan Brown, who just started last week, talks about the future of the organization.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at Martin Luther King and Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at Martin Luther King Drive East and Reading Road in Avondale. blocking the intersection. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
Fox 19
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
WKRC
Holtman's Donuts spreads the Bengals cheer with tiger stripe donuts
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Local businesses are rallying behind the Bengals during their Playoff run. Local 12 stopped by Holtman's Donuts in West Chester for a behind-the-scenes look at how they make their Bengals-themed and tiger stripe donuts. "We will kind of let the icing set and then we...
Cincinnati bakery celebrates Joe Burrow with king cake
In 2022, the treat got a makeover to celebrate the success of Joe Burrow's skill playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.
WKRC
New spot for lunch and brunch in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is a new place for lunch and brunch downtown. Atrium Food Market features four stations that rotate bi-weekly among 11 different dining concepts. Check out the locally made products while grabbing something to go. The food market is on the ground floor of Atrium One at...
Cincinnati Metro Announces Two Selections for Region's First Bus Rapid Transit Routes
Metro says Bus Rapid Transit feels more like rail travel.
WATCH: Fritz the hippo plays with his new ball
The ball seemed to be just as big as 425-pound Fritz, however, he had no problem pushing it around the enclosure!
Just sayin’: Talking with the newest inductees into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Guest speaker Randy Marsh, Covington’s contribution to the world of Major League baseball umpiring, had just the right tone in his talk at Wednesday’s January induction for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. “They brought me on to the Board (of the NKSHOF) and told me they...
dayton.com
Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
WLWT 5
Anthony Muñoz Foundation accepting Straight 'A' Scholarship nominations
CINCINNATI — A Bengals legend is hoping to make a difference for local kids again this year. The Anthony Muñoz Foundation is now taking nominations for its Straight 'A' Scholarship program. Teachers, mentors, coaches and other community members can nominate students through Feb. 24. Since the Straight 'A'...
New gourmet food market holds grand opening in downtown Cincinnati
The food market has four station that will rotate biweekly with more than 10 different dining concepts, to-go options and locally made products.
WKRC
Wings and beef on weck, two of Buffalo's famous foods
BUFFALO, New York (WKRC) - If you are heading to Buffalo for the Bengals game, you will also be visiting the first place the Buffalo wing was ever made. Local 12's Chelsea Sick stopped by two different restaurants known for their wings. The first is the Anchor Bar restaurant credited with inventing the chicken wing.
Fox 19
Car of missing Cincinnati architect found in Mexico full of bullet holes
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 36-year-old Jose Guiterrez says they recently learned the car he used in Mexico has been found riddled with bullet holes. The family still hopes and prays for his safe return. “We constantly keep praying every night,” said Brandie Guiterre, Jose’s sister. “We have...
linknky.com
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
WKRC
'100% in support of it': Covington mayor alludes to safe bike routes pending formal vote
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Bicyclists in Covington got a small win Tuesday evening. They have been pushing for bike-friendly streets since August when a woman was hit and killed while riding her bike across the 11th Street bridge. The push for safer bike lanes comes after the death of Gloria...
WKRC
2023-2024 Broadway in Cincinnati series announced
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 2023-2024 Broadway in Cincinnati series was announced Tuesday. Among the shows coming to the Aronoff Center, next season are "MJ: The Musical", "Beetlejuice", and "Six". MJ: The Musical September 5 – 17, 2023. Girl from the North Country October 17 – 29, 2023. Disney’s...
