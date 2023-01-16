ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

New spot for lunch and brunch in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is a new place for lunch and brunch downtown. Atrium Food Market features four stations that rotate bi-weekly among 11 different dining concepts. Check out the locally made products while grabbing something to go. The food market is on the ground floor of Atrium One at...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Anthony Muñoz Foundation accepting Straight 'A' Scholarship nominations

CINCINNATI — A Bengals legend is hoping to make a difference for local kids again this year. The Anthony Muñoz Foundation is now taking nominations for its Straight 'A' Scholarship program. Teachers, mentors, coaches and other community members can nominate students through Feb. 24. Since the Straight 'A'...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Wings and beef on weck, two of Buffalo's famous foods

BUFFALO, New York (WKRC) - If you are heading to Buffalo for the Bengals game, you will also be visiting the first place the Buffalo wing was ever made. Local 12's Chelsea Sick stopped by two different restaurants known for their wings. The first is the Anchor Bar restaurant credited with inventing the chicken wing.
BUFFALO, NY
WKRC

2023-2024 Broadway in Cincinnati series announced

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 2023-2024 Broadway in Cincinnati series was announced Tuesday. Among the shows coming to the Aronoff Center, next season are "MJ: The Musical", "Beetlejuice", and "Six". MJ: The Musical September 5 – 17, 2023. Girl from the North Country October 17 – 29, 2023. Disney’s...
CINCINNATI, OH

