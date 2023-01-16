Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
FVL's Wenzel joins exclusive 500-win club
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Rev. Dave Wenzel has never made it about him, but Tuesday night he had no choice. The Fox Valley Lutheran girls basketball coach entered his team's game with Waupaca with 499 career wins, and based on how his team has played this season win No. 500 seemed like a lock, and it was.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: FVL, St. Mary Catholic and Southern Door record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) --Tuesday night in High School Game Time, Fox Valley Lutheran beat Waupaca 76-33 in a girls basketball game as Coach Rev. Dave Wenzel won his 500th career game. Also in girls basketball, St. Mary Catholic topped Lourdes Academy 69-57, while in boys basketball Southern Door beat Kewaunee...
Fox11online.com
Daoust enjoying a sensational sophomore season
BRUSSELS (WLUK) -- Drew Daoust started his high school career last season averaging 19 points per game, but this year he has taken it to another level. The Southern Door sophomore is averaging more than 31 points per game, good for fourth in the state. His ascension this season is...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame remains at No. 1
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 girls basketball rankings look the same in the top five as Notre Dame, Neenah, Laconia, Hortonville and Freedom occupy the top five spots. Meanwhile, Kaukauna drops out of the rankings and West De Pere enters at No. 9. Here is...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere holds down top spot
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys rankings sees De Pere once again in the No. 1 spot after the Redbirds held off Wisconsin Lutheran 54-52. The rest of the top five is Brillion, Xavier, Little Chute and St. Mary Catholic. Fond du Lac entered the...
Fox11online.com
Fox Cities Stadium to host second I-41 Showdown game
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Fox Cities Stadium will host this year's I-41 Showdown game again. The stadium's location allows for Northwoods League teams Green Bay Rockers and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders to meet in the middle. Last year was the first time the two teams played in a current...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Carson could solve 'snow deficit' for Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson will be a sight for sore eyes for snow lovers. Between the mild weather and the rain, our weather lately has been almost historically unusual. The middle of January doesn't usually look quite so bare in Northeast Wisconsin. Browns and greens have been dominating the landscape for much of the month.
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Carson sweeps into Midwest, nears Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson has made its way to Northeast Wisconsin. Heavy snow is expected until around 8 a.m. Snow showers will continue. Most of the area will get between 4 and 6 inches. Here's a couple pictures taken around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Ashwaubenon. What are the conditions...
Fox11online.com
Ammonia leak at TNT Crust in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after an ammonia leak in Green Bay. It happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at TNT Crust on Elizabeth Street. Once the Green Bay Metro Fire Department got there, they found a substantial leak in the ammonia coolant system. Three...
Fox11online.com
Cross-country skiers take to the trails in Lakewood after Winter Storm Carson
LAKEWOOD (WLUK) -- A fresh blanket of snow coated the Northwoods Wednesday night into Thursday morning, giving some people the chance to head outdoors and take advantage of the weather. As a group of cross-country skiers gets ready to take to the trails near McCauslin Brook Golf Course, the Lakewood...
Fox11online.com
Brillion's snowplowing team to be shorthanded during Winter Storm Carson
BRILLION (WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Carson makes its way toward Northeast Wisconsin, Brillion's mayor says the city's snowplowing team will be shorthanded. Mayor Mike Smith posted on the city's Facebook page Wednesday, saying that multiple illnesses and a medical emergency are leaving the team with just two drivers ahead of the winter storm.
Fox11online.com
Lingering snow showers trail behind Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's third named storm of the season covered the area with a fresh blanket of snow. Some National Weather Service alerts north of Green Bay remain in effect until 6 p.m. Green Bay and the Fox Cities will likely end up with 4 to 7 inches of...
Fox11online.com
Regents pick Green Bay official as Whitewater chancellor
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- University of Wisconsin System leaders have picked a UW-Green Bay official to serve as the next chancellor at UW-Whitewater. The Board of Regents announced Thursday that UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs Corey King will take over at UW-Whitewater on March 1. He...
Fox11online.com
Zesty's offering free treats to those named Carson in honor of winter storm
(WLUK) -- A Green Bay area frozen custard shop is having a little fun with an upcoming winter storm. Each day this week, Zesty's is playing the name game where it announces a list of names on social media. If your name is on the list, you can stop by a Zesty's location for a free scoop of frozen custard or a latte if you make another purchase.
Fox11online.com
Complaint: Green Bay stabbing was over theft accusation
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man accused of stabbing a teen on Green Bay's east side believed the teen stole money and a vehicle title from him, prosecutors say. Angel Guerrero, 21, appeared in Brown County court Thursday. He faces five counts, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct, all with the use of a dangerous weapon.
Fox11online.com
No injuries after school bus slides off road in Brown County
LEDGEVIEW (WLUK) -- A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. Lisa Eason said her daughter was one of the students on the bus. "She calls and she's like, 'Mom,...
Fox11online.com
5 vehicles stolen since Sunday in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The thefts of five vehicles this week in Green Bay has the police department's attention. Police say they've started all the investigations since Sunday. The vehicles were all parked at their owners' homes and later found by officers. "We believe that there is more than one...
Fox11online.com
Opening of Menasha's Racine Street Bridge delayed for third time
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Menasha is hoping the third time's the charm after the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that the opening of the city's Racine Street Bridge would be delayed once again. The new lift gate bridge, which connects downtown Menasha with Doty Island across the Fox River, was originally...
Fox11online.com
Give BIG Green Bay announces 45 nonprofits to receive this year's funds
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The 45 nonprofit organizations that will receive money from this year's Give BIG Green Bay campaign have been announced. The Green Bay Packers Foundation and Greater Green Bay Community Foundation say the organizations selected represent a diverse cross-section of organizations serving Brown County. After two years...
Fox11online.com
No foul play suspected in Oshkosh death
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh investigators say the death of a man discovered in August is not suspicious. A deceased person was found in a building in the 100 block of High Ave. on Aug. 13, 2022. With the help of Dr. Kasten, the Chair of the Department of Anthropology and...
Comments / 0