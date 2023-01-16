maybe get control of your children. try being parents instead of best buddies. if your child doesn't listen to you then that is your fault. weed and plenty of other things were around when we were children. difference is we had a little bit of fear of consequences.
The harder we as parents and grandparents try to protect our children the harder the fight with them gets. My granddtr will just walk away and close herself up in her room. When trying yo talk to her she just shuts herself down and won’t listen. Both the school principal and myself have seen drastic changes in her . What can I do as a grandparent before it’s too late?
