FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arik Gilbert, former Georgia WR/TE, reveals B1G transfer commitment
Arik Gilbert is on the move again. The Georgia transfer tight end will continue his career in the Big Ten. Gilbert has committed to joining Matt Rhule’s Nebraska program. Gilbert began his career at LSU. In 2020, he earned Freshman All-SEC recognition. In 8 games, all starts, Gilbert recorded 35 catches for 368 yards and 2 touchdowns.
dawgnation.com
What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window
ATHENS — The dust on the transfer portal has settled, for now. The first transfer portal window closed on Wednesday, 45 days after it opened. In all, Georgia saw 10 players from its roster enter the portal. The first to do so was Bill Norton, as he entered on...
dawgnation.com
Family of Devin Willock releases official statement: ‘To know Devin simply was to love him’
ATHENS — The family of Devin Willock released a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding the recent passing of their son. The statement was read by attorney Roy Willey of Go Big Injury Lawyers at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse. Willock’s parents were not present at the called press conference.
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
dawgnation.com
Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep here is meant to honor the life of Georgia alum and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. She loved the University of Georgia and got to show it every day at work. ==========================================. Angela...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett slams radio host for criticizing his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett received some criticism this week for his demeanor during Georgia’s National Championship parade. Bennett was spotted on his phone throughout the parade, drawing complaints from fans and media alike. Amongst those to call Bennett out was Steak Shapiro, a host on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta. On...
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball top scorer Terry Roberts epitomizes team’s meteoric rise
ATHENS -- Georgia basketball continues to exceed expectations in year one of the Mike White era. The Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC) reflect the standard of a team coached by White, thriving on hard-headed, physical defense opening the door for quick and various buckets in transition. Point guard Terry Roberts has...
UGA’s Boling runs world’s top time in track event at Clemson
The Bulldogs’ Matthew Boling ran one of the fastest 300-meter dash times in collegiate history to tally a win in the conclusion of the Clemson Invite on Saturday. Boling, a native of Houston, Texas, ran the first 300m of his career and finished with the second-fastest time in Georgia history and the top time in the world this year. Boling’s finish makes him the No. 3 all-time collegiate finisher with the No. 4 all-time collegiate finish in the event.
dawgnation.com
More difficult details emerge from tragic accident that killed Georgia football player, staffer
ATHENS — More details emerged on the tragic single-vehicle accident that claimed the lives of Georgia football player Devin Willock and UGA recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy, while also injuring two others early last Sunday morning. The accident occurred hours after the Bulldogs’ football program celebrated its 2022 national...
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Braves star, Stockbridge native Michael Harris II honored by Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — The Henry County Board of Commissioners honored Atlanta Braves center fielder and Stockbridge native Michael Harris II with a proclamation. Harris, 21, was called up to the Braves on May 28 and went on to play 114 games during the regular season, ranking first in batting average, RBI, home runs and doubles among National League rookies who qualified.
WRDW-TV
UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
Law firm representing family of UGA player killed in crash abruptly cancels plans for legal action
ATHENS, Ga. — Lawyers for the family of Devin Willock announced Thursday that they are not pursuing legal action after his death in a car crash last weekend, despite an earlier announcement that they planned to. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Athens, where attorneys with Go Big Injury...
AG Carr: gang unit secures another indictment in Athens
State Attorney General Chris Carr says his anti-gang unit has secured an indictment in the case of an Athens murder suspect: 26 year-old Jeffrey Rice is an accused member of the Red Tape gang and was arrested after the shootings that killed a 19 year-old and injured an 18 year-old. Athens-Clarke County Police say the October 2022 shootings that happened on Gaines School Road were gang-related. Rice is the 26th person indicted by the unit that was established by the Georgia legislature last year.
accesswdun.com
McAlister's Deli to open in Gainesville
McAlister's Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Gainesville, GA at 1979 Jesse Jewell Pkwy Suite #106 Gainesville, GA 30501 at 10:30 a.m. on January 23, 2023. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 100 guests in line Free Tea for a Year! This entitles the winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.
tourcounsel.com
Sugarloaf Mills | Shopping mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Sugarloaf Mills is the largest outlet in Atlanta, and is located just half an hour from downtown. It is an excellent option to buy cheap clothes in Atlanta since in addition to the outlet stores of major brands, there are three low-priced department stores where you can find real bargains on clothing and accessories from major brands such as Burlington, Ross and the outlet store from Saks Fifth Avenue.
Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder
ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
ACCPD probes east side shooting
Athens-Clarke County Police investigate a shooting: a 24 year-old man sustained what police say were non life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Old Hull Road in Athens. There was no immediate word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:51PM, the Athens-Clarke...
accesswdun.com
Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash
A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
