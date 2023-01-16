Read full article on original website
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Plows into Eureka Home
Just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 1701 block of Harrison in Eureka badly damaged the building. The California Highway Patrol reports there are no injuries. The Toyota Corolla to the right in the photo below is the car that hit the building. According to...
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision
ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
ksro.com
Firefighters Put Out Chimney Fire in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa firefighters managed to put out a chimney fire Tuesday night. The fire was reported at a residence on Lucy Court off Hoen Avenue. Firefighters discovered the fire burning in the wooden chimney chase that surrounded the metal flu pipe for the gas fired fireplace in the living room. They managed to extinguish the fire in about a half hour but had to remove sheetrock in the living room and cut into the chimney chase to do so. The exterior rear of the home and living room suffered moderate damage while the interior suffered minor smoke damage. The cause of the fire appears unintentional and is under investigation but it looks like it started inside the chimney chase around the gas fired fireplace.
Two Sonoma County dispensary burglaries may be connected, police say
Two marijuana dispensaries in Sonoma County were burglarized this week, and police suspect some of the same getaway vehicles were used in both burglaries, according to a statement from the Petaluma Police Department.
sonomamag.com
Top 5 Sonoma Wineries for Foodies
Many Sonoma County wineries are doing double duty these days, serving food alongside their fine wines. It’s a delicious trend that allows visitors to more fully savor the wines’ versatility with everything from potato chips to salmon en croûte dotted with fresh basil butter. While wineries can’t...
ksro.com
More Information on Pedestrian Killed in Sonoma Monday Night
There’s some new information about a collision that killed a pedestrian in Sonoma on Monday night. Investigators say the 36-year-old man hit by a pickup truck was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Highway 12 and Verano Avenue. The 24-year-old man driving the truck immediately stopped, stayed at the scene, and cooperated with authorities. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the collision. This is not the first time someone has been killed while crossing this intersection – in 2020, a 78-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car.
ksro.com
Unum Sculpture to be Installed in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Next Week
A sculpture symbolizing unity will officially debut in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square next Thursday. The stainless-steel sculpture is called “Unum,” which means “oneness or together” in Latin. The sculpture is covered in words meant to represent Santa Rosa. The words are in the 32 different languages most commonly spoken in Sonoma County’s households. Work on the 300-thousand-dollar sculpture started last summer, but plans for it have been in place for about three years.
70 cats and dogs, mostly Pomeranians, rescued from Bay Area house fire
California firefighters rescued 70 cats and dogs from a house that caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
ksro.com
Preliminary Designs Being Crafted for Roseland Civic Complex
Roseland is another step closer to a new civic complex. The Hearn Community Hub will be located on Hearn and Dutton avenues. The city of Santa Rosa has hired Group 4 Architects to craft preliminary designs for the project. The hub will house the Roseland Regional Library as well as a fire station. It may also house a number of other things including an aquatic center and a computer lab. Construction is expected to start in 2025 and be completed by the end of 2026.
ksro.com
Lake Sonoma Water More Than Doubles Capacity After Recent Storms
Lake Sonoma is now holding more than 228-thousand-acre feet of water following weeks of atmospheric river storms. It was holding just shy of 98-thousand-acre-feet of water on Christmas. But, it’s still short of its target level of 245-thousand-acre-feet. Lake Sonoma has a capacity to hold 381-thousand-acre-feet of water when full.
Sonoma County reservoirs recovering from drought conditions in just about a month
LAKE MENDOCINO, Sonoma County -- At the start of this water year, it was very possible that the North Bay was facing the most serious drought challenge. The past four weeks or so have been something of a small miracle for Sonoma County, where reservoirs have taken a dramatic rebound. 3,000 cubic feet per second is now being released from Lake Mendocino, and it really does signal a dramatic change of fortune here in the North Bay. And while it wasn't inconceivable, it happened in four to five weeks. "If that rain had been separated out over 15...
Sisters, 12 and 9, reported missing from San Pablo found
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young sisters who were reported missing by the San Pablo Police Department on Wednesday have been found, according to police. The girls, who were last seen walking towards Lancaster Drive in Richmond at 3:01 p.m., have been found and reunited with their families, according to a post from the […]
ksro.com
Santa Rosa InResponse Team to Update Public on its First Year
How has Santa Rosa’s emergency mental health team done in its first year? Santa Rosa’s InResponse team will give a one year update on the program Thursday at 6 PM at Elsie Allen High School. As well as updating the public, the InResponse team will also get feedback on how the program can improve in its second year. The InResponse team, which has licensed mental health clinicians, paramedics and homeless outreach specialists, is close to operating 24 hours a day.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Fatality on Little River Road South of Trinidad
A single vehicle traffic collision was reported around 9:20 a.m. on January 17 on Little River Drive near Cranell Road, south of Trinidad. The dispatcher requested West Haven Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and City Ambulance respond to the scene code 3. Originally, the call went out as a possible extrication incident.
kymkemp.com
Wanted Suspect Arrested in Eureka
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Outstanding felony warrant suspect Tyler Tommy Lemmons was taken into custody on Jan. 14, 2023, by...
ksro.com
Abandoned Truck Hit by Wine Train in Napa
Napa police are still investigating a crash involving a wine train and a pickup truck. The Napa Valley Wine Train hit the abandoned truck that was parked on a rail bridge on Saturday night. The train hit the truck at about 20-miles-per-hour and pushed it all the way to a rail crossing. No one was injured, but the control arms at the crossing were damaged. Police got in touch with the owner of the pickup truck but it’s still unclear how it wound up left on the rail bridge.
Novato police searching for missing jogger
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A 32-year-old Novato man is missing after he left home and went jogging without his cellphone on Monday, police said. The Novato Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to find Mark Donald Bretan. “Bretan suffers from mental health issues and his whereabouts and destination are unknown at this time,” […]
ksro.com
Another Cannabis Dispensary Robbed in Sonoma County by Group of Thieves
Another cannabis dispensary in Sonoma County was robbed this weekend. Doobie Nights Store Manager Donald Monday says 3 cars pulled up to the side of the building early Sunday night on Santa Rosa Avenue, and that’s when thieves pried open a door to gain access to the dispensary…. “It...
