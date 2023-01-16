Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Dak Prescott Is Going Viral
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys exercised some playoff demons at Tom Brady's expense on Monday night. The NFC East franchise took Brady and the Bucs to the woodshed in a 31-14 blowout on Monday night. The Cowboys now move on to the divisional round where they will play the 49ers in San ...
NFL fans were convinced that Tom Brady's emotional press conference was a goodbye to the Bucs
When Tom Brady came out of retirement after 41 days last year, he almost certainly did not envision his season ending like how it did on Monday night. Brady took the first losing season of his career and narrowly won the division thanks to the rest of the NFC South being terrible. But with a chance to stun the Cowboys in a home playoff game, the Bucs looked like the team they had been all season in a 31-14 loss.
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs
The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
Sporting News
Will Tom Brady retire? QB thanks reporters after Buccaneers are dominated by Cowboys in wild-card round
Tom Brady suffered the fourth one-and-done playoff appearance in his career Monday, a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in which he threw the ball 66 times at 45 years old. Despite his frustration in the middle of the game, Brady allowed himself to engage in some pomp and circumstance after it was over. He tipped his cap to the crowd and kissed his parents on his way off the field, piling onto the already-sizable heap of questions about his future.
Sporting News
Dan Campbell frustrated watching 8-9 Bucs in playoffs after Lions finished 9-8: 'It just fuels your fire'
Active NFL coaches and players tend to make for interesting guests on "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli," particular when Peyton and Eli find it in themselves to challenge them. Such was the case for Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who appeared during the ManningCast of Cowboys vs. Buccaneers...
Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers
For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Re-ranking the 8 teams left in 2023 playoffs, from Chiefs to Giants
The NFL is down to its version of the great eight. With the AFC and NFC wild-card rounds in the playoffs complete, there are only eight teams still alive in the race to get to and win Super Bowl 57. After addressing each team's real chances of winning the Super...
Sporting News
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 divisional playoffs
|Thursday night is here once again, and NFL fans everywhere are asking themselves one important question. Is there a "Thursday Night Football" game tonight?. As much as fans may complain about the lower quality of the NFL's Thursday night matchups, it still beats the alternative of having to wait until the weekend to catch games live.
Mike McCarthy celebrates first playoff win since 2016 with an awkward, joyful dance in the Cowboys locker room
Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who hadn't won a playoff game since the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a 2016 thriller, recorded his first playoff win as Cowboys coach on Monday night in a 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay. McCarthy's celebration was … notable. Donning a "victory chain" that...
Look: NFL World Accusing ESPN Of Jinxing Tom Brady
ESPN totally just jinxed Tom Brady. The Buccaneers quarterback drove his team down the length of the field late in the first quarter. When Brady and the Tampa Bay offense reached the endzone, ESPN showed a graphic saying Brady hasn't thrown an interception in the redzone since ...
Sporting News
Colin Cowherd compares Josh Allen, Bills to the 'late' Mike Tyson, who is very much alive
Someone may want to give Colin Cowherd the hook. The sports radio gasbag has made a career out of being very loud, and sometimes, very wrong. Case in point: Monday's edition of "The Herd," which featured Cowherd incorrectly identifying boxing legend (and noted pigeon lover) Mike Tyson as dead while riffing on Josh Allen and the Bills. (He is very much alive.)
Sporting News
Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
Mike McCarthy Has Blunt Response To Cowboys' Playoff Schedule
The Dallas Cowboys opened their postseason with an emphatic victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night, building an 18-0 lead by halftime and cruising to a 31-14 win. But some around the NFL are doubting that the Cowboys will stand much of a chance when they face the San Francisco 49ers ...
Sporting News
Cowboys-49ers FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments
The second-seeded 49ers, winners of 11 straight games thanks to rookie phenom Brock Purdy and All-Pro back Christian McCaffrey, will host the fifth-seeded Cowboys this Sunday evening at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. This could be a dicey game to bet, but NFL DFS enthusiasts have plenty of options for their FanDuel single-game lineups.
Sporting News
Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy dispel NFL's 'biggest myth' of halftime adjustments
One of the most common questions asked of NFL coaches before they head into the locker room for halftime is "what adjustments are you going to make." That is usually followed by a vague answer involving penalties, turnovers, or whatever issue ailed that coach's team in the first half. According...
Sporting News
Behind the Counter: NFL Super Wild Card weekend betting results and action report, bettors pounce on Jaguars' in-game moneyline
49ers (-9) notch 11th consecutive win, covering with ease. In the first game of Super Wild Card weekend, the book saw two-way action with some bettors laying the points to back the red-hot 49ers (closed -9) while others faded the Brock Purdy hype and rode Seahawks moneyline (closed +335). Additionally, with rain in the forecast and the 49ers sporting the league's best defense, Saturday afternoon's matchup was one of only two games to see heavy action on the under 42 (opened 43).
Comments / 0