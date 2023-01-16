ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were convinced that Tom Brady's emotional press conference was a goodbye to the Bucs

When Tom Brady came out of retirement after 41 days last year, he almost certainly did not envision his season ending like how it did on Monday night. Brady took the first losing season of his career and narrowly won the division thanks to the rest of the NFC South being terrible. But with a chance to stun the Cowboys in a home playoff game, the Bucs looked like the team they had been all season in a 31-14 loss.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs

The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Will Tom Brady retire? QB thanks reporters after Buccaneers are dominated by Cowboys in wild-card round

Tom Brady suffered the fourth one-and-done playoff appearance in his career Monday, a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in which he threw the ball 66 times at 45 years old. Despite his frustration in the middle of the game, Brady allowed himself to engage in some pomp and circumstance after it was over. He tipped his cap to the crowd and kissed his parents on his way off the field, piling onto the already-sizable heap of questions about his future.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Accusing ESPN Of Jinxing Tom Brady

ESPN totally just jinxed Tom Brady.  The Buccaneers quarterback drove his team down the length of the field late in the first quarter.  When Brady and the Tampa Bay offense reached the endzone, ESPN showed a graphic saying Brady hasn't thrown an interception in the redzone since ...
Sporting News

Colin Cowherd compares Josh Allen, Bills to the 'late' Mike Tyson, who is very much alive

Someone may want to give Colin Cowherd the hook. The sports radio gasbag has made a career out of being very loud, and sometimes, very wrong. Case in point: Monday's edition of "The Herd," which featured Cowherd incorrectly identifying boxing legend (and noted pigeon lover) Mike Tyson as dead while riffing on Josh Allen and the Bills. (He is very much alive.)
Sporting News

Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy dispel NFL's 'biggest myth' of halftime adjustments

One of the most common questions asked of NFL coaches before they head into the locker room for halftime is "what adjustments are you going to make." That is usually followed by a vague answer involving penalties, turnovers, or whatever issue ailed that coach's team in the first half. According...
Sporting News

Behind the Counter: NFL Super Wild Card weekend betting results and action report, bettors pounce on Jaguars' in-game moneyline

49ers (-9) notch 11th consecutive win, covering with ease. In the first game of Super Wild Card weekend, the book saw two-way action with some bettors laying the points to back the red-hot 49ers (closed -9) while others faded the Brock Purdy hype and rode Seahawks moneyline (closed +335). Additionally, with rain in the forecast and the 49ers sporting the league's best defense, Saturday afternoon's matchup was one of only two games to see heavy action on the under 42 (opened 43).
