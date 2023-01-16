ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Comments / 4

don't give a shit
2d ago

called be prepaid for any thing at any time .I all ways keep emergency stash in all my viechiels. you never know when ya need it .

Reply
2
Related
Laramie Live

Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime

Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Worse Wyoming Car Commercial EVER!

Let's say you own an automobile dealership in a small western town, someplace out in Wyoming, for example, and you need to advertise. Not much for local media in Rock Springs Wyoming. That's okay. Just use the internet. You can create a car ad on YouTube. That should do it.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

County Commission Shuts Down Resolution Condemning Coyote Hunting Contests

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission unanimously opposed a resolution during its meeting Tuesday that would have condemned coyote hunting contests in Sweetwater County. Madhu Anderson, Founder of the Wyoming Wildlife Protection Group, presented the Commission with a resolution “opposing the indiscriminate killing of wildlife in the form...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Resident Proposes Plastic Bag Ban in Green River

GREEN RIVER — Lifelong Green River resident Patricia Seyersdahl proposed a single use plastic bag ban in Green River during the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night. Seyersdahl said she is aware this idea will not go over well with all residents, but she feels it is important....
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 19

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense. Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10544, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Please do not ‘rescue’ livestock guardian dogs

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Everyone loves dogs. But some dogs are not pets. Over the years, livestock guard dogs have become an increasingly popular, and non-lethal, tool in livestock management. Ranchers in Wyoming depend on these special breeds to protect their livestock from predators. But every year across the...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Motorist Sought In Hit-And-Run That Caused Wyoming Power Outage

Police in Rock Springs are trying to find the driver of a vehicle that hit a power pole, causing a power outage early Saturday morning. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to 117 Elk Street early Saturday morning on a report of a hit-and-run crash, Investigating officers found that a suspect vehicle had crashed into a power pole, knocking it over and causing a brief power outage.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Signage Prohibiting Firearms Will be Removed at County Courthouse

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to remove the signage at the Sweetwater County Courthouse that prohibits firearms from the facility. The signs are on the doors of the courthouse, and the Commission presumed that the signs had been there since before the district court...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy