Larry Brown Sports

Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams

Aroldis Chapman is drawing a fair amount of interest as the former All-Star attempts to revive his career. The Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and San Diego Padres are all showing interest in Chapman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Marlins, Royals and Padres are among the teams interested in Aroldis Chapman, per sources.... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ClutchPoints

Red Sox sign World Series winning outfielder

The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox. Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with...
OnlyHomers

Cubs Announce Major News

Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
Yardbarker

8 remaining fourth outfielder options for the White Sox

Even with the signing of Andrew Benintendi and the assumption that Oscar Colas becomes the White Sox’ starting right fielder on Opening Day next season, the White Sox still find themselves one outfielder short. Minor-league moves such as signing Victor Reyes, Billy Hamilton, and Jake Marisnick have provided “break in case of emergency” levels of depth; however, should one of these players actually break camp with the team, it would lead to the White Sox being short a capable starting outfielder in the case of injury or poor performance from either Benintendi, Luis Robert, or Colas.
Larry Brown Sports

Aroldis Chapman could get chance with 1 NL team?

Even after his Yankees tenure went up in smoke last year, Aroldis Chapman could still be getting another shot. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Miami Marlins are considering the possibility of signing the veteran reliever Chapman. Heyman notes that Chapman lives in South Florida. Though he is a... The post Aroldis Chapman could get chance with 1 NL team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium

New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Chicago

Bears' New President Kevin Warren Reveals His Thoughts on Arlington Park Stadium

Bears' new president Kevin Warren reveals his thoughts on Arlington Park stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NBC Sports Chicago's "Football Night in Chicago" will stream live beginning at 6 p.m. on NBC Chicago News, our 24-hour live channel, on Peacock, Samsung TV Plus and Roku. Details on how to watch below.
