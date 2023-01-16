Read full article on original website
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani could be bound for Big Apple, MLB insider says
The New York Mets have money to spend. And Steve Cohen will spend it. And after the 12-year, $315 million Carlos Correa deal fell through, there’s some extra cash floating around. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. How about going after Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani?...
Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth
The Boston Red Sox added a catcher with intriguing traits to compete with Reese McGuire and Connor Wong.
Projections for Red Sox rookie Masataka Yoshida will make Yankees fans nervous
After weeks of hype surrounding a potential fit for the Yankees’ left field vacancy, followed by weeks of clowning about Boston’s appropriation of funds/overpay in the hours before losing Xander Bogaerts, the Masataka Yoshida News Cycle has officially shuffled its feet back to “Regret,” thanks to his latest projections.
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain In' On Former All-Star Outfielder, Gold Glove Winner
Things are heating up in Boston right now
Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams
Aroldis Chapman is drawing a fair amount of interest as the former All-Star attempts to revive his career. The Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and San Diego Padres are all showing interest in Chapman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Marlins, Royals and Padres are among the teams interested in Aroldis Chapman, per sources.... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2 Former Yankees Pitchers Retire
These two right-handers spent a total of 10 years pitching in pinstripes, beginning their careers with New York
Mets’ Buck Showalter dishes on Carlos Correa, Jacob deGrom, Steve Cohen, more | Klapisch
If anyone knows how it feels to be gutted in October, it’s Buck Showalter. His 1995 Yankees and 2022 Mets both lost early-round elimination games, ruining otherwise terrific seasons. But the response from Buck’s bosses couldn’t have been more striking. Showalter wept after coming up short against...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Prospect To Bolster Infield Depth
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a minor-league infielder Tuesday to add some organizational depth.
Red Sox sign World Series winning outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox. Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with...
Cubs to Induct Two Players into Cubs Hall of Fame
The Chicago Cubs have announced two former players that will be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame during the 2023 season.
Cubs Announce Major News
Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
Major League Baseball Star Announces Retirement
With about one month until pitchers and catchers report across Major League Baseball, one player has decided to call it a career and retire as the offseason is coming to a close.
Yardbarker
8 remaining fourth outfielder options for the White Sox
Even with the signing of Andrew Benintendi and the assumption that Oscar Colas becomes the White Sox’ starting right fielder on Opening Day next season, the White Sox still find themselves one outfielder short. Minor-league moves such as signing Victor Reyes, Billy Hamilton, and Jake Marisnick have provided “break in case of emergency” levels of depth; however, should one of these players actually break camp with the team, it would lead to the White Sox being short a capable starting outfielder in the case of injury or poor performance from either Benintendi, Luis Robert, or Colas.
Angels Roster News: Halos Sign Former Astros Utility Man to Minor League Deal
They’re continuing to add via minor league deals.
Aroldis Chapman could get chance with 1 NL team?
Even after his Yankees tenure went up in smoke last year, Aroldis Chapman could still be getting another shot. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Miami Marlins are considering the possibility of signing the veteran reliever Chapman. Heyman notes that Chapman lives in South Florida. Though he is a... The post Aroldis Chapman could get chance with 1 NL team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Red Sox Sign Outfielder Away From Division Rival To Bolster Depth
The Boston Red Sox seemingly signed outfielder Raimel Tapia after one season with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium
New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Chicago
Bears' New President Kevin Warren Reveals His Thoughts on Arlington Park Stadium
Bears' new president Kevin Warren reveals his thoughts on Arlington Park stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NBC Sports Chicago's "Football Night in Chicago" will stream live beginning at 6 p.m. on NBC Chicago News, our 24-hour live channel, on Peacock, Samsung TV Plus and Roku. Details on how to watch below.
