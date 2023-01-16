Read full article on original website
Funeral for ‘American Idol’ singer, Alabama native CJ Harris will be held Jan. 28
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The funeral for CJ Harris, a singer who appeared on “American Idol” and grew up in Jasper, will be held later this month. Harris, who made it to the top 10 of the singing competition in 2014, died Sunday after reportedly having a heart attack in Alabama. He was 31 years […]
Family of Alabama singer CJ Harris raising money to cover funeral costs
As the family of "American Idol" contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.
Donations to Blount County Animal Adoption Center in Country Boy Eddie’s memory
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – Gordon “Country Boy Eddie” Burns’ passing on Friday, Jan. 13, at age 92 left many reminiscing about early mornings spent getting ready for school while he sang to us from the television set. Despite his celebrity, Burns remained down to earth, spending his years at home in Warrior. As a young man, Burns served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Married for 61 years until her passing to Edwina Acton Burns, he is survived by his son, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His early morning television show, “The Country Boy Eddie Show,” aired for 37 years....
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
Mother of overdose victim files wrongful death lawsuit against oncologist, Walgreens in north Alabama
A North Alabama oncologist is at the center of a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit tied to alleged conduct that led to his medical license being stripped.
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris dies at Walker County hospital
Former American Idol contestant Curtis “C.J.” Harris died Sunday at a Walker County hospital. Walker County Coroner Joey Vick said Harris, 31, was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center in medical distress. CPR was performed on the former singer, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Deputies on scene of fatal Walker County shooting
An active shooting investigation is currently underway in Walker County.
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."
Her mourning mother said that the young lady who was killed while driving on the Strip in Tuscaloosa was well-liked by everyone. Murder was committed early on Sunday morning against 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris.
Mother & stepfather of mother shot and killed Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa want the world to know about their Princess Jamea
23-year-old Jamea Harris of Birmingham was shot and killed early Sunday morning near the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Her mother and her stepfather are talking with WVTM13 about the daughter they lost and the mother her son will miss.
Search underway for missing Jefferson County woman last seen Tuesday
Search underway for missing Jefferson County woman last seen Tuesday
Jamea Jonae Harris was shot because she didn’t ‘want to talk,’ mother says
The mother of a 23-year-old Birmingham woman shot to death, allegedly with a gun belonging to a former University of Alabama basketball player, says the young mother was killed because she did not want to talk to a group of guys. Jamea Jonae Harris’s mother, DeCarla Heard, said her daughter...
CASTING ALERT: New movie filming in Birmingham this month seeking extras– here’s what we know
Beginning in late January, a new sci-fi film titled The Shift will be filming in various locations in the Birmingham area. Filming will take place January 30th through March 3rd. About the film. Written and directed by filmmaker Brock Heasley, “The Shift” tells the story of Kevin Garner, who after...
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Crimson Tide Basketball player Darius Miles remains behind bars in Tuscaloosa for his role in the death of Birmingham mother Jamea Harris, but court records indicate that Miles didn’t pull the trigger, just provided the gun. Criminal Defense Lawyer Tommy Spina says that is...
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
Alabama man dies after being pulled from house fire
An elderly Alabama man died Tuesday from injuries sustained when his residence caught on fire on Sunday. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said that Jesse Gaddy, 79 of Birmingham, Alabama, died At Princeton Baptist Medical Center on Tuesday. Gaddy was found by Birmingham Fire/Rescue personnel after they were called...
Investigation underway after shots fired at officers in Double Springs
Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into a shooting involving the Double Springs Police Department, the agency announced Wednesday.
‘At least I know where he is’: Family grieving after body of missing Bessemer man is found
“He was a great impersonator,” she said. “If he met you, he could do you.”
Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex
FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
Dora man wanted in fatal shooting on Graben Hill Road in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.:. The Walker County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) announced warrants were issued for two people in relation to this fatal shooting. The WCSO says Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora, is wanted for Capital Murder and Assault in relation to the shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton.
