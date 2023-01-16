ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Donations to Blount County Animal Adoption Center in Country Boy Eddie’s memory

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – Gordon “Country Boy Eddie” Burns’ passing on Friday, Jan. 13, at age 92 left many reminiscing about early mornings spent getting ready for school while he sang to us from the television set. Despite his celebrity, Burns remained down to earth, spending his years at home in Warrior.  As a young man, Burns served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Married for 61 years until her passing to Edwina Acton Burns, he is survived by his son, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.  His early morning television show, “The Country Boy Eddie Show,” aired for 37 years....
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner

Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dies after being pulled from house fire

An elderly Alabama man died Tuesday from injuries sustained when his residence caught on fire on Sunday. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said that Jesse Gaddy, 79 of Birmingham, Alabama, died At Princeton Baptist Medical Center on Tuesday. Gaddy was found by Birmingham Fire/Rescue personnel after they were called...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex

FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
FAIRFIELD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy