Jacksonville, FL

The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Miami Quarterback Transfer

On Tuesday afternoon, former four-star quarterback Jake Garcia reportedly made the decision to transfer from Miami. "Miami QB Jake Garcia intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 25 overall recruit in Class of 2021 and was committed to USC before flipping to Miami," ESPN's Pete ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
wearebuffalo.net

Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe

The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Andy Reid feels he made the right decision about one current player

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a decision this past offseason that I think he is glad he made. This team is so young, a lot younger than people may think. The Chiefs will be good for a while because of their young core, and part of that young core is Nick Bolton, one of the best young linebackers in the league. A guy who in his second season broke the Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
News4Jax.com

NFL announces 5 international games for 2023; Jaguars back to Wembley Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL officially announced its lineup of teams who will play international games in 2023, with the Jaguars returning to London’s Wembley Stadium. In addition to the Jaguars, the Bills and Titans will play games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Chiefs and Patriots will play games in Germany. The NFL held its inaugural game in Munich last year. Their opponents for those games will be announced in the coming months.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

RULES: Win 4 tickets to DUUUVAL Divisional Watch Party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s one of the most sought-after tickets in town. The Jaguars are hosting a DUUUVAL Divisional Watch Party at Daily’s Place on Saturday, Jan. 21 so fans can watch the team take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the NFL playoffs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Surging Bishop Kenny moves up in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 17. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification. 1. (1) Providence (17-1, Class 3A) Notable...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

