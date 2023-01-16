Read full article on original website
Putin Will Step Down In 2023, War In Ukraine Could End: Former Speechwriter Predicts
Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely nominate his successor in 2023 and stay out of the 2024 elections, Abbas Gallyamov, his former speechwriter told the “Khodorkovsky Live” YouTube channel, Daily Mail reported. What happened: Putin will look to relinquish power to a technocrat successor, who can negotiate with...
Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’
British tanks sent to support the Ukrainian military effort against Russia “will burn”, Moscow has warned.Since president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry - including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help its forces “push Russian troops back”.Downing Street said Mr Sunak also pledged other advanced artillery support in the coming week during a call on Saturday morning...
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum
A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
EXCLUSIVE: Putin's Faltering War In Ukraine Has Exposed Russia's Limitations, Says Expert
An expert has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin's faltering war in Ukraine shows the Kremlin's limited capabilities. What Happened: Ukraine can win the war over Russia if supplied with enough ammunition by the Western allies, Alp Sevimlisoy, an internationally published geopolitical strategist and a fellow at the American think tank Atlantic Council, told Benzinga in an exclusive chat.
Russia Shoots Own Troops Planning To Surrender, Ukraine Warns
It's to "maintain military discipline and prevent the spread of panic among personnel," Ukraine stated.
Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine on one condition
Poland will send a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday, but only if other Western countries participate, too.
Putin accuses West of using Ukraine to destroy his country as Russia launches latest missile salvo
Vladimir Putin has accused the West of using Ukraine to “destroy” his country, while Volodymyr Zelensky has said Moscow is in league with the devil – as Russian forces unleashed a fresh wave of more than 20 missile strikes on Kyiv and a number of other targets. At least one person was killed in the Ukrainian capital as explosions and air raid sirens filled Kyiv’s skies throughout Saturday during the second round of missile strikes on the capital in three days. At least a dozen people were injured in the attacks, dubbed as “Terror on New Year’s Eve” by...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's resignation from politics prompted by 'brutal attacks'
Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation as New Zealand's Prime Minister was sparked by the relentless criticism she and her family faced, according to the leader of the country's Maori Party.
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Ukraine Russia news - live: Germany stalls Leopard tanks for Kyiv as 14 killed in helicopter crash
Germany has stalled sending top-tier Leopard tanks to Ukraine for now and has likely imposed a precondition asking the US to send its own tanks, a government source aware of the discussions in Berlin has said, in a massive setback to the war-hit nation.Chancellor Scholz has stressed the condition about US tanks several times over pressure to send its own indigenous tanks in recent days behind closed doors, the German government source said.By doing so, Berlin has flexed its veto power in this latest move to deny Ukraine the superior Leopard tanks among the Nato, fielded by Nato-allied armies...
Two arrested in case of Indians who froze to death at US-Canada border
Police in India have arrested two men in connection with the deaths of four people near the US-Canada border in January 2022. The bodies, including that of a three-year-old child, were found lying together frozen in a field in Canada's Manitoba, 12m away from the US border. Authorities in Gujarat...
Germany Must 'Get a Grip' and Give Ukraine Tanks—Ex-General
"This agonizing quite frankly has gone on long enough," Sir Richard Shirreff told Newsweek.
US sends artillery shells stockpiled in Israel to Ukraine
The United States is sending artillery shells stockpiled in Israel to Ukraine in an effort to refill the embattled country's dwindling ammunition supplies. The massive War Reserve Stocks for Allies-Israel contains a plethora of advanced U.S. weaponry. Perhaps the most important of the stock are hundreds of thousands of lesser advanced 155 mm artillery shells.
Ukraine war: Serbia uproar over Wagner mercenaries recruiting for Russia
A Russian news video claiming to show Serbian "volunteers" training to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine has prompted outrage in Serbia, exposing its complex relationship with Moscow. Russia's Wagner mercenary group made the Serbian-language videos to encourage recruitment for the war. Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic, reacted angrily on national...
Over 9,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded - Kyiv
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Over 9,000 civilians, including 453 children, have been killed in Ukraine since Russia's invasion last February, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Tuesday.
