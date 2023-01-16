ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’

British tanks sent to support the Ukrainian military effort against Russia “will burn”, Moscow has warned.Since president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry - including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help its forces “push Russian troops back”.Downing Street said Mr Sunak also pledged other advanced artillery support in the coming week during a call on Saturday morning...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum

A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Putin's Faltering War In Ukraine Has Exposed Russia's Limitations, Says Expert

An expert has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin's faltering war in Ukraine shows the Kremlin's limited capabilities. What Happened: Ukraine can win the war over Russia if supplied with enough ammunition by the Western allies, Alp Sevimlisoy, an internationally published geopolitical strategist and a fellow at the American think tank Atlantic Council, told Benzinga in an exclusive chat.
The Independent

Putin accuses West of using Ukraine to destroy his country as Russia launches latest missile salvo

Vladimir Putin has accused the West of using Ukraine to “destroy” his country, while Volodymyr Zelensky has said Moscow is in league with the devil – as Russian forces unleashed a fresh wave of more than 20 missile strikes on Kyiv and a number of other targets. At least one person was killed in the Ukrainian capital as explosions and air raid sirens filled Kyiv’s skies throughout Saturday during the second round of missile strikes on the capital in three days. At least a dozen people were injured in the attacks, dubbed as “Terror on New Year’s Eve” by...
The Independent

Ukraine Russia news - live: Germany stalls Leopard tanks for Kyiv as 14 killed in helicopter crash

Germany has stalled sending top-tier Leopard tanks to Ukraine for now and has likely imposed a precondition asking the US to send its own tanks, a government source aware of the discussions in Berlin has said, in a massive setback to the war-hit nation.Chancellor Scholz has stressed the condition about US tanks several times over pressure to send its own indigenous tanks in recent days behind closed doors, the German government source said.By doing so, Berlin has flexed its veto power in this latest move to deny Ukraine the superior Leopard tanks among the Nato, fielded by Nato-allied armies...
BBC

Two arrested in case of Indians who froze to death at US-Canada border

Police in India have arrested two men in connection with the deaths of four people near the US-Canada border in January 2022. The bodies, including that of a three-year-old child, were found lying together frozen in a field in Canada's Manitoba, 12m away from the US border. Authorities in Gujarat...
msn.com

US sends artillery shells stockpiled in Israel to Ukraine

The United States is sending artillery shells stockpiled in Israel to Ukraine in an effort to refill the embattled country's dwindling ammunition supplies. The massive War Reserve Stocks for Allies-Israel contains a plethora of advanced U.S. weaponry. Perhaps the most important of the stock are hundreds of thousands of lesser advanced 155 mm artillery shells.
BBC

Ukraine war: Serbia uproar over Wagner mercenaries recruiting for Russia

A Russian news video claiming to show Serbian "volunteers" training to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine has prompted outrage in Serbia, exposing its complex relationship with Moscow. Russia's Wagner mercenary group made the Serbian-language videos to encourage recruitment for the war. Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic, reacted angrily on national...

Comments / 0

Community Policy