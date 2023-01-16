Vladimir Putin has accused the West of using Ukraine to “destroy” his country, while Volodymyr Zelensky has said Moscow is in league with the devil – as Russian forces unleashed a fresh wave of more than 20 missile strikes on Kyiv and a number of other targets. At least one person was killed in the Ukrainian capital as explosions and air raid sirens filled Kyiv’s skies throughout Saturday during the second round of missile strikes on the capital in three days. At least a dozen people were injured in the attacks, dubbed as “Terror on New Year’s Eve” by...

19 DAYS AGO