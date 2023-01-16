Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Weekend Events for Prescott Valley and Beyond for Jan 20, 21, and 22
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Here are the top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Be sure to check out the SignalsAZ events calendar, brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
SignalsAZ
Be Part of the Sharlot Hall Museum History
Registration is now open for the Sharlot Hall Museum’s 2023 volunteer training program, which will begin Thursday, February 9. The program, which spans six months, introduces new volunteers to the history and culture of Arizona’s Central Highlands—a geographical area stretching across Northern Arizona that encompasses Yavapai County and acts as the Sharlot Hall Museum’s mission area.
SignalsAZ
2023 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit Announced
The 2023 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit has just been announced by the Fain Family Foundation. On the weekend of September 30th – October 1st, 2023, the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit will take place at the Findlay Toyota Center and adjacent outdoor grounds surrounding central Arizona’s premier events arena.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 19 thru Jan 23
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Will we see more snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
Senior Referral Network Held Premiere Party
Senior Referral Network launched its kickoff premiere party at Touchmark Senior Living at the Ranch in their beautiful restaurant “The Finn” with million-dollar views overlooking Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain. About 200 guests attended enjoying appetizers from Panera Bread Company. The attendees were learning and networking regarding resources available from sponsors at educational tables.
SignalsAZ
More Snow Expected Jan 19-20, 2023
The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona put out a notice on January 18th that more snow is expected to arrive with the next storm system rolling through Arizona on January 19th through 20th. With the storm system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place from January 19 at 8:00 pm MST to January 20 at 2:00 pm MST.
SignalsAZ
Barbara Polk Family Visitation Center Remodel Complete
In order to better meet the needs of parents seeking reunification with their children in foster care, Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation recently completed a remodel of its Barbara Polk Family Visitation Center. There are over 300 foster children in Yavapai County. Quite often, once a child is removed from...
SignalsAZ
Embrace Romance at the Cottonwood Sip, Sample, and Stroll
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your gal pals or have a great date night at the Cottonwood Sip, Sample, and Stroll event on February 14, 2023, in charming Old Town Cottonwood. Enjoy samples of drinks and appetizers as you stroll down charming Old Town Cottonwood! Kickoff the fun at Old...
SignalsAZ
Arizona Philharmonic Presents Manos Percussion
Arizona Philharmonic presents manos percussion’s Wood, Water, and Wolfgang, an impressive collection of percussion instruments and music from all over the world, including pairings with local singers, soprano soloist Emily Spencer, and local visual artist Carlos Duran. Performed on February 5, 3 pm at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, manos percussion is sure to be a unique experience.
KTAR.com
3 feet high and rising: More snow expected in Flagstaff this week
PHOENIX — About 36 inches of snow blanketed Flagstaff during this week’s winter storm, and forecasters say more is on the way in the coming days. Flagstaff has nearly doubled its usual snow amount by this time of year and is closing in on its typical season total of about 90 inches, Reggie Roakes of the National Weather Service in northern Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Add Intersection Stop Signs
The Town of Prescott Valley will change two intersections to all-way stops toward the end of January 2023. The intersection changes are a result of resident input and traffic study recommendations to enhance safety and mitigate traffic challenges. The Stoneridge and Old Black Canyon intersection and the Viewpoint and Spouse...
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm still bringing rain to Phoenix area, snow to Flagstaff
Arizonans are still experiencing active winter weather, as a storm continues to bring rain and snow to various parts of the state. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports from Flagstaff, while FOX 10's Linda William reports from Phoenix.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff on Two Hour Delayed Start for Jan 18, 2023
All City of Flagstaff non-essential facilities will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Wednesday, Jan. 18 due to inclement weather and poor road conditions. The City urges all residents to delay travel if possible. For an overview of the opening times of various City facilities, please visit flagstaff.az.gov/4801/Delayed-Start. The...
publicnewsservice.org
Close to 2 Feet of Snow Expected in Northern AZ
The greater Flagstaff region in Northern Arizona could potentially see close to two feet of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through Tuesday evening. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced multiple highway closures Monday due to the snow and ice that have also created low visibility and dangerous driving conditions.
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
knau.org
Northern Arizona receives nearly 20 inches of snow with more on the way
A winter storm dumped nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with more expected today. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Kaibab Plateau, portions of the Mogollon Rim, the Coconino plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County.
