Podcast: This isn’t the same Jaguars team KC Chiefs defeated earlier this season

The Chiefs know their playoff opponent, and it’s time to gear up for the game: Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m., and it’s a rematch of a regular-season meeting.

On today’s SportsBeat KC, we look ahead to the game and back at the Chiefs’ 27-17 victory in Week 10 with beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell, along with columnists Sam McDowell at Vahe Gregorian. How have Coach Doug Pederson’s Jaguars improved since the game, when they left Kansas City with a 3-7 record?

We also break down the Jaguars’ remarkable comeback victory over the L.A. Chargers in the Wild Card round and talk about the other games of the first weekend.

