ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Podcast: This isn’t the same Jaguars team KC Chiefs defeated earlier this season

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hffQx_0kGXb7VT00

The Chiefs know their playoff opponent, and it’s time to gear up for the game: Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m., and it’s a rematch of a regular-season meeting.

On today’s SportsBeat KC, we look ahead to the game and back at the Chiefs’ 27-17 victory in Week 10 with beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell, along with columnists Sam McDowell at Vahe Gregorian. How have Coach Doug Pederson’s Jaguars improved since the game, when they left Kansas City with a 3-7 record?

We also break down the Jaguars’ remarkable comeback victory over the L.A. Chargers in the Wild Card round and talk about the other games of the first weekend.

Story links:

Chiefs-Jaguars: Three ways Jacksonville has improved since last time in Kansas City

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WFLA

Will Bucs, Brady part ways? Here’s what Brady said after loss to Cowboys

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Well, that’s the end of the Buccaneers’ season, and maybe even quarterback Tom Brady’s career in Tampa Bay. Heading into the Wild Card game, Brady was 7-0 against the Dallas Cowboys, but after four quarters, Dallas put a blemish on Brady’s record and the Bucs’ Super Bowl dreams. After the Dallas […]
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football

Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk

Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!. The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN. "Been drug tested...
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said about rematch with Chiefs in divisional round

The AFC’s divisional-round game is set to feel mighty familiar for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a regular-season rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, who faced off with the Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 10. It’s the same opponent and the same location, but the stakes are much higher. Jacksonville also hopes for different results as they lost the initial matchup 27-17 despite Kansas City turning the ball over multiple times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
29K+
Followers
790
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy