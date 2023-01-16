ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan, Vučević speak global language of basketball

PARIS --- Basketball is a global game, whose international growth has been steadily increasing for years and continues to intensify. From the two-year NBA most valuable player reign of Serbia’s Nikola Jokic, who’s prominently on this season’s ballot alongside Slovenia’s Luka Dončić and Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the budding superstar status of French teenager Victor Wembanyama, the game connects the world.
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Did new Cardinals GM send strong message to Kyler Murray?

The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday introduced Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager, and some believe the executive may have delivered a subtle message to Kyler Murray. Ossenfort spoke with reporters about building a team and not simply collecting talent. He said the Cardinals are “trying to build a sustainable program” that can be successful... The post Did new Cardinals GM send strong message to Kyler Murray? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning

After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff.  Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast.  Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi ...
NBC Sports Chicago

LaVine sports unique New Balance shoes in Paris

Zach LaVine, a New Balance athlete, unveiled a new "fresh foam" New Balance basketball shoe during the Bulls-Pistons contest in Paris. The first proclaimed "fresh foam" basketball shoe, New Balance allowed LaVine to don the "Paris" colorway during the contest. The shoes will become available on Friday at 10 a.m....
NBC Sports Chicago

When does NBA All-Star voting end for fans?

The NBA provided the third and final fan voting update for the 2023 All-Star Game on Thursday. LeBron James (6.5 million votes) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (5.9 million votes) continue to pace their respective conferences. Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis join James as the top vote-getters among Western Conference frontcourt players,...
NBC Sports Chicago

Examining potential Bears free-agent targets at OL and DL

The Bears kicked off their offseason by hiring Kevin Warren to replace Ted Phillips as president and CEO. With that box checked, the Bears can turn their full attention to football operations and the big offseason that awaits them. With over $100 million in salary cap space, the Bears can play in any end of the pool they wish this offseason.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign WR Joe Reed to future/reserve contract

The Bears added some depth to their receiver room on Thursday. The team announced they signed Joe Reed to a reserve/future contract. Reed was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, but hasn’t gotten on the field very much. Reed played in 11 games as a rookie, but spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Chargers practice squad. In those 11 games, Reed made his biggest impact on special teams and had 21 kick returns for 435 yards. On offense he was only targeted once in the passing game, but wasn’t able to reel in the catch. He also carried the ball five times for 29 yards and a touchdown.
NBC Sports

Wizards get needed win at MSG in Beal's return

The Washington Wizards beat the New York Knicks 116-105 on Wednesday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... When asked after Monday's loss to the Warriors what was needed for a turnaround, several Wizards players said they simply needed Bradley Beal to come back. They knew his return was imminent and felt the three-time All-Star would help them find the winning formula. It was only one game, but the Wizards got off to a good start backing that up.
The Spun

Breaking: Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing New Kicker

The Dallas Cowboys have indicated intent to stand by Brett Maher despite missing four extra points in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even if they don't go into Sunday's clash against the San Francisco 49ers with a new kicker, they're reportedly adding a contingency plan. ...
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

