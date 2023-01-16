ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond son shoots mother and dog in apparent murder-suicide, police say

By Olivia Jaquith, Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond mother and her son have been identified by police as the victim and shooter in an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this past weekend.

Officers were called to the Richdale Road home just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 for a report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as Kathy Brashier, 68, unresponsive. Brashier, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richmond Police Department said officers found a second person, Brashier’s son, 49-year-old Lee Blair, of Richmond, also unresponsive in the home. Police said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dog was also found shot in the home and was picked up by Richmond Animal Care and Control to be treated.

Kathy Brashier, 68, was shot and killed by her son on Saturday, Jan. 14, police say. A dog, Luca, was also shot and taken by Richmond Animal Care and Control for treatment (Photo: Chrystal Miller/Richmond Animal Care and Control)
“They would give their shirt off their back to anybody, and they would help anybody,” longtime neighbor Chrystal Miller told 8News. “I’m going to miss her being out here in the yard with their dog.”

Miller said that Brashier and her son were neighborly, and that Brashier even visited Miller’s ailing father shortly before his passing. Miller and her mother, Betty Kreider, have since placed flowers and balloons outside their neighbors’ front door in their memory.

“We didn’t hear anything at all, and they said she had a silencer. I don’t know what gun he used,” Kreider said. “She had one in a safe over there. Whether he had her gun or if he had one — because they said the gun had a silencer on it, and I know she had one.”

Kreider and Miller said that they were not aware of any prior issues in the home.

“I’m still in shock, like, I can’t just hardly picture, you know, what he did,” Kreider told 8News.

Luca, the dog that was also shot, has been undergoing treatment through Richmond Animal Care and Control. A spokesperson said that the victims were not discovered for approximately 20 hours.

“I just hope and pray that Luca pulls through and goes to a good home and a good family because he is a — he’s still a puppy,” Miller said. “May they rest in peace.”

Police say detectives are not looking for suspects in the incident. Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246.

Chrystal Miller
2d ago

Luca is up walking , not out the woods yet but making progress. Very good fur baby and his owner the Mom loved Luca and cared very well. keep the prayers coming this fur baby. Deserves a 2nd chance and a very loving home.

