Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
NFL Wideout Reportedly Told Coach To 'Go F--k Yourself'
Judging by a report from The Athletic, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur weren't on the same page this season. The Athletic is reporting that Moore told LaFleur to "go f--k yourself" after a target-less Week 6 performance. Multiple people apparently ...
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
TODAY.com
Sharelle Rosado and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson are officially engaged
Former “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado and NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are engaged!. The couple got engaged on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Miami. A representative for Rosado confirmed the news in a statement shared with TODAY.com via email on Sunday, Jan. 8. “I am happy...
prosportsextra.com
Colts Owner’s Behavior Grossed Out Josh McDaniels’ Wife During Visit
According to Outkick’s Dan Dakich, who cited Colts sources, McDaniels’ wife Laura made him reject an offer from team owner Jim Irsay due to some odd behavior put on display at their home in Massachusetts, which included an absurdly long bathroom break. McDaniels ended being hired as Head...
ESPN Computer Predicts Super Bowl Winner After Wild Card Games
The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend wrapped up on Monday night with a Cowboys' win over the Buccaneers. With the first round of the playoffs officially in the books, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its predictions for the rest of the postseason. According to ESPN's FPI, the Chiefs ...
Look: Woman In Explicit Antonio Brown Photo Releases Statement
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is once again making headlines for the wrong reasons. Brown posted a sexually-explicit picture on Snapchat this week. Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his children, was in the photo. The picture that Brown shared on Snapchat eventually made its ...
College Mascot Tragically Passed Away On Sunday Afternoon
A beloved college mascot passed away this past Sunday afternoon. Arkansas announced on Tuesday that Tusk V, who was the mascot for the Razorbacks for the last few years, passed away. Tusk V was born in 2018 and served as the mascot from 2019-22. He died on the Stokes Family farm ...
NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Wife's Decision
The Jaguars pulled off an epic comeback against the Chargers on Saturday night, erasing a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Following their wild-card win, Trevor Lawrence and several members of the Jaguars went to Waffle House to celebrate. Lawrence's ...
Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School
When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest. James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged. That was until ...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message
With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team. But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
Russell Wilson Reportedly 'Wants' 1 Coach For Denver
After their disaster of a 2022 season, the Denver Broncos are hoping to land a big fish to lead them forward. But for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, there's apparently one coach he wants specifically. On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said that Wilson wants former Saints head ...
AOL Corp
Top SC recruit Kam Pringle appears to have mind made up as decision day nears
Woodland High School offensive tackle Kam Pringle — considered by some as the state’s top prospect for the 2024 class and one of the nation’s best — is set to announce his college commitment Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at his school. He has named a final six of South Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.
TCU Reportedly Close To Poaching Top SEC Offensive Coordinator
TCU could soon be landing a top offensive coordinator at Arkansas' expense. In what's been an extremely challenging offseason for the Hogs after losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles is reportedly close to a homecoming of sorts. According to FootballScoop.com, Briles, a Texas ...
The Spun
