WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- SWAT officers found two people dead inside a home in Wilkins Township after what police believe to be a murder-suicide. Law enforcement and the SWAT team converged on a home on Thorncrest Drive late Tuesday morning.Allegheny County police said a neighbor asked police to check on the well-being of a couple fighting inside their home. The neighbor couldn't get in contact with the man and learned he had been stabbed, police said. When officers couldn't get a response, SWAT was called in.The SWAT team eventually made entry and found a 59-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman dead. Both appeared to have been cut, and police said the woman had a gunshot wound believed to be self-inflicted. Allegheny County homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO