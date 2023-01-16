Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police: Missing man found safe
PITTSBURGH — A 66-year-old man who was considered missing and endangered has been found safe, Pittsburgh police said Wednesday morning. Police released a statement thanking everyone who shared the information about the missing person.
State Police remove dogs, puppies from Venango Co. home after reports of a malnourished dog chained outside
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has removed dogs and puppies from a Venango County home after being notified of a dog that had been left outside, and concerns over whether it was being fed. The Pennsylvania State Police Franklin Patrol Unit reported on Jan. 18 that Troopers were contacted about a dog on Jan. […]
wtae.com
13-year-old suspect in deadly shooting of another 13-year-old in Clairton is out of jail
The teenager accused in the shooting death of another teen is now out of jail. Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk, 13, is charged in the death of 13-year-old Chase Jones. Rich-Cabbagestalk is now out on bond. He's being monitored with an ankle bracelet ahead of trial. Criminal defense attorney Blaine Jones is not...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Man, 3-Year-Old Passenger Injured After Trailer Jackknifes, Collides with Car
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man and a 3-year-old passenger were rushed to a nearby hospital after a trailer jackknifed and struck their vehicle head-on in Rose Township Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 12:07 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on State...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
18-year-old man seriously injured in Hempfield crash
A Greensburg man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Hempfield after his car became airborne, according to state police. Troopers said Andrew W. Womer, 18, was traveling west on Route 30 at 6:45 a.m. near the West Otterman Street exit when the Honda Civic he was driving abruptly left the road. The car hit the guardrail and became airborne, hitting trees on an embankment and landing on the West Otterman Street on-ramp, police said.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Make Arrest Following Welfare Check in Victory Township
VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. One Arrested Following Welfare Check in Victory Township. PSP Franklin was dispatched to the 1400 block of Fishermans Cove Road in Victory Township, Venango County, for a welfare check on a known 29-year-old Franklin resident around 8:56 a.m. on December 22.
Man sentenced to prison in deadly 2017 Westmoreland Co. stabbing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Michael Covington will spend the next 25 to 60 years in prison for third degree murder.Covington is third person to plead guilty in the stabbing death of Matthew Genard in Youngwood in 2017.Genard was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Wineman Lane.
wtae.com
Police: 'Serious' crash in Carrick neighborhood leaves driver in critical condition
PITTSBURGH — A crash sent the driver to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, Pittsburgh police say. The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Brownsville Road at Birmingham Avenue in the city's Carrick neighborhood. First responders found a truck that had crashed into a utility pole. Emergency medical...
wtae.com
Son of Hopewell restaurant owner thanks community that stepped up after burglary in family’s home
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The son of the owner of the Empire Palace Chinese restaurant in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, is thanking the community for stepping up and showing their support after a burglary resulted in his mother’s life savings being stolen from her home. The burglary happened...
Police: Man, woman dead after murder-suicide in Wilkins Township
WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- SWAT officers found two people dead inside a home in Wilkins Township after what police believe to be a murder-suicide. Law enforcement and the SWAT team converged on a home on Thorncrest Drive late Tuesday morning.Allegheny County police said a neighbor asked police to check on the well-being of a couple fighting inside their home. The neighbor couldn't get in contact with the man and learned he had been stabbed, police said. When officers couldn't get a response, SWAT was called in.The SWAT team eventually made entry and found a 59-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman dead. Both appeared to have been cut, and police said the woman had a gunshot wound believed to be self-inflicted. Allegheny County homicide detectives initiated an investigation.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police investigating shooting in Garfield
A shooting in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood left one woman injured Thursday. A Shotspotter alert led to police officers responding to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street just before 9:30 a.m. Officers located a possible scene, but no victim. Later on, police said they received a call for a female victim...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE LOOKING FOR SUSPECT IN DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT
Indiana Borough Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a theft that happened in late December in the borough. Police were called out to the Dollar General store in the 400 Block of South Seventh Street for a reported theft. It was discovered that someone entered the store, changed their jacket while inside, took items off the store shelves and left without paying for any of the items.
wtae.com
Car fire causes damage to townhouses in Butler County
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Three townhomes were damaged by a fire that broke out on Timberbrook Court in Zelienople, Butler County, Wednesday night. Harmony Fire District Chief Scott Garing said the fire was suspected of having started in a car that was parked in a driveway and then spread rapidly through the front of one of the homes.
wtae.com
13-year-old boy in custody in shooting death of another 13-year-old in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A 13-year-old boy is charged with criminal homicide after police said he shot and killed another 13-year-old in Clairton. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. on Monday. County police said first responders found a teenage boy suffering from...
Allegheny County detectives accuse contractor of failing to do work in Hampton, Bethel Park after being paid
Detectives with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office have charged a McKeesport man with home improvement fraud after investigating complaints from residents in Hampton and Bethel Park. John Fritzius III, 54, of the 500 block of Lincoln Way was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of theft by deception,...
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED REGARDING MONDAY CRASH IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police have released more details on a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Burrell Township. Troopers say at 12:10 p.m., a car driven by 21-year-old Madalyn Gauntner of Indiana was approaching the intersection of Old William Penn Highway and Ridge View Avenue when she crossed over the center double yellow line and was struck head-on by another car driven by 52-year-old Michelle Plummer of Homer City.
wtae.com
Worker assaulted by teenager at The Outside In school in Westmoreland County
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy from Penn Hills is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a worker at The Outside In school on Fort Palmer Road in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened on Monday evening. Investigators said the boy assaulted a worker at the school by...
wtae.com
Findlay Township police arrest two people accused in vehicle break-ins
Findlay Township police said the two people accused in a series of vehicle break-ins have been taken into custody. Cameron Cosentino, 20, and Rainelle Wolfe, 22, both of Imperial, were arrested based on a tip. They were wanted on warrants for theft related to the crimes. Findlay Township police said...
1 killed in Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash on Monday has taken the life of a Windber man, according to state police. On Jan. 16 around 4:50 p.m., 83-year-old George Toomey was in a multi-vehicle crash that led to his death. The Bedford County Coroner pronounced him dead on scene. Toomey was heading east at […]
kool1033fm.com
DUBOIS MAN, WOMAN ARRESTED FOR POLK TOWNSHIP BURGLARIES
A man and woman from DuBois were arrested and charged for two burglaries in Polk Township of Jefferson County, where around $420 worth of power tools were stolen. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a report of a theft at a residence along Davis Run Road that occurred between January 7th and the 12th. Three miles away from that incident, another burglary had occurred on Egypt Road on the 8th, when two suspects were arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail.
