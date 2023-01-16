ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

wtae.com

Pittsburgh police: Missing man found safe

PITTSBURGH — A 66-year-old man who was considered missing and endangered has been found safe, Pittsburgh police said Wednesday morning. Police released a statement thanking everyone who shared the information about the missing person.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

18-year-old man seriously injured in Hempfield crash

A Greensburg man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Hempfield after his car became airborne, according to state police. Troopers said Andrew W. Womer, 18, was traveling west on Route 30 at 6:45 a.m. near the West Otterman Street exit when the Honda Civic he was driving abruptly left the road. The car hit the guardrail and became airborne, hitting trees on an embankment and landing on the West Otterman Street on-ramp, police said.
GREENSBURG, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Make Arrest Following Welfare Check in Victory Township

VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. One Arrested Following Welfare Check in Victory Township. PSP Franklin was dispatched to the 1400 block of Fishermans Cove Road in Victory Township, Venango County, for a welfare check on a known 29-year-old Franklin resident around 8:56 a.m. on December 22.
FRANKLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man, woman dead after murder-suicide in Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- SWAT officers found two people dead inside a home in Wilkins Township after what police believe to be a murder-suicide. Law enforcement and the SWAT team converged on a home on Thorncrest Drive late Tuesday morning.Allegheny County police said a neighbor asked police to check on the well-being of a couple fighting inside their home. The neighbor couldn't get in contact with the man and learned he had been stabbed, police said. When officers couldn't get a response, SWAT was called in.The SWAT team eventually made entry and found a 59-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman dead. Both appeared to have been cut, and police said the woman had a gunshot wound believed to be self-inflicted. Allegheny County homicide detectives initiated an investigation. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police investigating shooting in Garfield

A shooting in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood left one woman injured Thursday. A Shotspotter alert led to police officers responding to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street just before 9:30 a.m. Officers located a possible scene, but no victim. Later on, police said they received a call for a female victim...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE LOOKING FOR SUSPECT IN DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT

Indiana Borough Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a theft that happened in late December in the borough. Police were called out to the Dollar General store in the 400 Block of South Seventh Street for a reported theft. It was discovered that someone entered the store, changed their jacket while inside, took items off the store shelves and left without paying for any of the items.
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

Car fire causes damage to townhouses in Butler County

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Three townhomes were damaged by a fire that broke out on Timberbrook Court in Zelienople, Butler County, Wednesday night. Harmony Fire District Chief Scott Garing said the fire was suspected of having started in a car that was parked in a driveway and then spread rapidly through the front of one of the homes.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE DETAILS RELEASED REGARDING MONDAY CRASH IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP

State police have released more details on a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Burrell Township. Troopers say at 12:10 p.m., a car driven by 21-year-old Madalyn Gauntner of Indiana was approaching the intersection of Old William Penn Highway and Ridge View Avenue when she crossed over the center double yellow line and was struck head-on by another car driven by 52-year-old Michelle Plummer of Homer City.
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

Findlay Township police arrest two people accused in vehicle break-ins

Findlay Township police said the two people accused in a series of vehicle break-ins have been taken into custody. Cameron Cosentino, 20, and Rainelle Wolfe, 22, both of Imperial, were arrested based on a tip. They were wanted on warrants for theft related to the crimes. Findlay Township police said...
WTAJ

1 killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash on Monday has taken the life of a Windber man, according to state police. On Jan. 16 around 4:50 p.m., 83-year-old George Toomey was in a multi-vehicle crash that led to his death. The Bedford County Coroner pronounced him dead on scene. Toomey was heading east at […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
kool1033fm.com

DUBOIS MAN, WOMAN ARRESTED FOR POLK TOWNSHIP BURGLARIES

A man and woman from DuBois were arrested and charged for two burglaries in Polk Township of Jefferson County, where around $420 worth of power tools were stolen. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a report of a theft at a residence along Davis Run Road that occurred between January 7th and the 12th. Three miles away from that incident, another burglary had occurred on Egypt Road on the 8th, when two suspects were arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail.
DUBOIS, PA

