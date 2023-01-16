Read full article on original website
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Each week, we take a look at which books are moving the most units to keep up with the publishing buzz. Of course, most bestseller lists aren’t a reflection of current sales; these lists are for the first week of January, which is why you won’t see Spare here (yet).
25 of The Best Kindle Unlimited Books to Read in 2023
So you got a Kindle Unlimited subscription in 2023 but you’re a bit overwhelmed and don’t know where to even begin reading. I get it, the catalog is HUGE. I recently got the subscription myself, and I have spent countless hours pouring through it to pick my next read. The good news is, now you don’t have to! In this list, I’ll give you some of the best Kindle Unlimited books 2023 has to offer. That way you can pick one and kick-start your reading year with some seriously amazing stories.
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Our favorite authors share their favorite books
You have favorite books, and you have favorite authors. But what about your favorite author's favorite book?. All Things Considered hosts Ailsa Chang, Mary Louise Kelly and Juana Summers asked three authors that exact question, and got them to break down their most beloved reads, as well as how they relate to their own work.
Arts Talks: Emily Henry
The Michigan Daily Arts section presents Arts Talks, a series where The Daily Arts Writers gather to discuss their opinions on and reactions to the latest and major releases in the arts world. In this segment of Arts Talks, four Daily Arts Writers well-versed in the Emily Henry Universe discuss...
Gina Lollobrigida obituary
The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
‘Doing what he loved best’: Last pictures actor Julian Sands sent to his grandson from snow-clad mountain peak
The family of missing movie star Julian Sands say he was doing what he loved best when he vanished – as they released the last known images of him mountaineering.With the hunt for the British actor in the California mountains entering its sixth day, poignant photographs that he sent to his grandson show him looking relaxed and happy while climbing well above the clouds.Mr Sands, who starred in more than 150 films and television series including A Room with a View, sent the pictures of himself climbing the Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps to his grandson last September.A family...
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
“The Valley of the Headless Men” Is One of the Most Haunting and Mysterious Unexplored Regions in America
It all started with the Gold Rush...
Stephen King tells kids what to do when a school bans a book
Long after this world has ended and society has collapsed, Stephen King will still be there to tweet out his thoughts to the masses — you can count on that. A true hero of the internet, King has never shied away from sharing his opinions online and opening up discourse over a myriad of controversial topics. Now it seems he has his sets set on a new enemy, book banning.
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?
Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
‘Family is the place for madness’: Constance Debré on the book that has shocked France
She was a successful defence barrister from a grand French family. Then she came out, and found herself in a fierce custody battle. As she publishes her first book in English, the author talks about motherhood, love and attitudes to gay life
How to Read Anne Rice's 'Mayfair Witches' Books In Order
Dive into some magic while watching the AMC series.
How ‘Master and Commander’ and ‘King Kong’ Inspired Netflix’s Animated Oscar Contender ‘The Sea Beast’
Growing up, Chris Williams loved adventure movies, and among his favorites was King Kong. “The idea of the uncharted island, the mysteries beyond the horizon, was so compelling to me, and then there’s meeting this fierce beast that was so huge in scale and so formidable,” he says. “Yet over the course of the story, you form a real connection and empathy toward the creature. That, to me, was just an incredible feat of storytelling.” Williams, an Oscar winner for Disney’s Big Hero Six, also recalls seeing old maps of the sea: “The mapmakers would populate the ocean with these really...
7 book-to-screen adaptations to watch in 2023
Last year, many impressive book-to-TV adaptations landed on streaming platforms. In 2023, filmmakers and TV producers are debuting a few more, and the source material spans everything from detective mysteries to childhood classics. In fact, some of this year's most anticipated TV shows and movies are based on books. Here are seven books being adapted for the screen in early 2023 to keep your eye on: 'The Pale Blue Eye,' by Louis Bayard (2007) Has anyone else noticed the resurgence of murder mystery stories? Fans of the genre can rejoice because 2023 has even more whodunnits on the way. First up is The Pale Blue...
Trying for a world beyond language
When I was younger, I lived in Tiāntán, Běijīng. I was walking distance away from the Temple of Heaven — a sacred place — but my Eden was a rectangular arrangement of shrubs in the courtyard of my apartment, with a little hole that I would crawl through and into the area inside. That patch of bushes profoundly changed me! It was the only peace I’d ever found in my life. And now, a more normal writer, recognizing the intrigue they’ve assembled, would softly guide the reader down into a satisfying conclusion, filling your mind with lavish sensory details about what that patch of bushes was like, but I’ll let you know that this is not really the story I want to tell. I don’t want to write something to you that reads like a cliché college application essay — how I “lost my home and am struggling to fit in in America and look at all the challenges in my life” or whatever. I want to suggest something beyond “perfect patchwork grass and notes of magnolias in the air,” et cetera, and instead settle on something beyond memory. Whether or not I succeed is up to you.
How close is too close? True crime writers whose stories hit too close to home
We like to think of murders and mayhem as the “other.” A reality that exists far, far away from our own, but what happens when the other isn’t so far away? What happens when it is in our own backyard, or worse yet, in our own homes? That is exactly what happened to some of these true crime writers, whose subjects soon seemed a little close for comfort. In the world of true crime writing, where truth is stranger than fiction, sometimes the truth, hits too close to home.
Adapting Stephen King's Jerusalem's Lot: 2021's Chapelwaite Is A Creepy And Horrific Prequel To King's Beloved Vampire Novel
Violent murder, bloodsucking, an eyeless baby and more make Chapelwaite effective small screen gothic horror.
Learn to say no
Being able to say I was busy used to be my pride and joy. If you were to ask me how I was freshman year, I would most likely respond with a “good — just busy with school.” I abided by the unspoken laws of being a “productive college student” and said yes to every opportunity I came across. It took a semester of burnout and fatigue to realize that my idealization of busyness prevented me from practicing healthy boundaries.
