Trumbull County, OH

Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
 3 days ago

ORANGEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple departments from different states were called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.

According to Trumbull County dispatch, crews borrowed departments from Pennsylvania and Ohio for a fire 7800 block of State Route 609.

Police search: Box truck destroys drive-thru, flees in Liberty Township

According to crews, the fire started in the walls of the basement and then spread.

The house was evacuated safely, according to dispatch.

Comments / 4

Jeff Devore
2d ago

Prayers for all involved and that everyone who may have been in the house made it out safely. 🙏

WKBN

