Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire

ORANGEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple departments from different states were called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.

According to Trumbull County dispatch, crews borrowed departments from Pennsylvania and Ohio for a fire 7800 block of State Route 609.

According to crews, the fire started in the walls of the basement and then spread.

The house was evacuated safely, according to dispatch.

