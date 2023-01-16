ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: Fews Bridge Road

Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. One worker is being...
FOX Carolina

Local restaurants with diverse and creative dishes

The team at Off The Grid Greenville is out with its “Best Off the Grid-Worthy” Restaurants for 2023. Writer Ariel Turner stopped by Access Carolina to talk about the process of choosing that list, and highlights three spots, including one first-time selection. You can see more of Ariel...
FOX Carolina

Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
FOX Carolina

Restaurant Week: Stella's

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Greenville mentoring collaborative.
FOX Carolina

Deputies find endangered woman last seen picking up 3 small kids in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman and three small children have been found. According to deputies, 31-year-old Michele Shontel Butler picked up her niece and nephews Heaven Lee-Willingham, 1, Terrell Dillard, 5, and Kentrell Willingham, 7 months, up on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. They had not been seen or heard from since.
gsabizwire.com

Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
FOX Carolina

Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Greenville mentoring collaborative.
WYFF4.com

Missing 79-year-old Greenville County woman found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.: Mary Ann Fry was found safe, deputies said. No other details were released. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 79-year-old woman. Deputies said Mary Ann Dankovich Fry was last seen at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday on...
FOX Carolina

Gov. McMaster to commemorate Battle of Cowpens

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details on housing for women in Gaffney. What's new? 1/17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's...
FOX Carolina

Gas leak shuts down Pacolet street

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pacolet Fire Department said crews working on South Pine Street hit a gas line on Thursday. Firefighters said the street is shut down around the 1700 block of South Pine Street near Highway 150. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The City of...
FOX Carolina

Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. What's new? 1/17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new...
FOX Carolina

2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
FOX Carolina

Shooting during traffic stop in Greenville Co.

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Greenville mentoring collaborative.
WSPA 7News

Greenville deputies locate missing woman, children

UPDATE (5:54 a.m.) – Deputies said Butler and the three children have been safely located. GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an adult woman and three young kids. Deputies said Michele Shontel Butler, 31, picked up her niece and nephews on Sunday, January 15, and has not been seen or […]
