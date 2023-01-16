Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
FOX Carolina
Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: Fews Bridge Road
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It's something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
FOX Carolina
Local restaurants with diverse and creative dishes
The team at Off The Grid Greenville is out with its “Best Off the Grid-Worthy” Restaurants for 2023. Writer Ariel Turner stopped by Access Carolina to talk about the process of choosing that list, and highlights three spots, including one first-time selection. You can see more of Ariel...
gsabusiness.com
James Beard-nominated restaurant in Greenville closes, plans new concept
A highly regarded restaurant in Greenville has closed, but its owners have plans to open a new concept in the same location. Oak Hill Café and Farm, located off Poinsett Highway in Greenville, closed Dec. 18 — less than four years after its inception. Oak Hill Café and...
WYFF4.com
Christian music lovers can rejoice with Toby Mac, Crowder performing in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video is of the Wednesday morning headlines.) Whether you're a Christian music lover, rock fan, folk admirer or just like positive and uplifting tunes, a show set for Greenville this month is sure to raise spirits. Grammy Award-winning artist TobyMac brings his Hits Deep Tour...
FOX Carolina
Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
FOX Carolina
Restaurant Week: Stella's
The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season.
WYFF4.com
FedEx truck veers off Anderson County road into field, leading to death of pony, witness says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate road Thursday involving a FedEx truck led to the death of a pony, according to a nearby property owner. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Good Hope Church Road and Gentry Road, near Starr in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find endangered woman last seen picking up 3 small kids in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman and three small children have been found. According to deputies, 31-year-old Michele Shontel Butler picked up her niece and nephews Heaven Lee-Willingham, 1, Terrell Dillard, 5, and Kentrell Willingham, 7 months, up on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. They had not been seen or heard from since.
FOX Carolina
Worker airlifted to burn unit after lift hits power lines in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after an incident in downtown Greenville on Thursday evening. The Greenville Police Department said a call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. in reference to a lift on fire along Westfield Street. Officers said two workers were...
gsabizwire.com
Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations
CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
FOX Carolina
Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County
The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season.
New outdoor sports facility coming soon to Anderson County
Big changes to the sports world are coming to Anderson County soon.
WYFF4.com
Missing 79-year-old Greenville County woman found safe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.: Mary Ann Fry was found safe, deputies said. No other details were released. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 79-year-old woman. Deputies said Mary Ann Dankovich Fry was last seen at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday on...
FOX Carolina
Gov. McMaster to commemorate Battle of Cowpens
Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session.
FOX Carolina
Gas leak shuts down Pacolet street
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pacolet Fire Department said crews working on South Pine Street hit a gas line on Thursday. Firefighters said the street is shut down around the 1700 block of South Pine Street near Highway 150. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The City of...
FOX Carolina
Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking
Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session.
FOX Carolina
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
FOX Carolina
Shooting during traffic stop in Greenville Co.
The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season.
Greenville deputies locate missing woman, children
UPDATE (5:54 a.m.) – Deputies said Butler and the three children have been safely located. GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an adult woman and three young kids. Deputies said Michele Shontel Butler, 31, picked up her niece and nephews on Sunday, January 15, and has not been seen or […]
