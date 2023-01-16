Read full article on original website
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
msn.com
Bucket List: 18 of the Most Beautiful Places in the World
With the wide range of stunning and awe-inspiring locations that span the planet, it is no surprise that many of us have bucket lists devoted to exploring some of the most beautiful places in the world. Even though there is no definitive definition of what makes a place truly beautiful,...
TravelPulse
Road Trips to Take in Mexico
For those who like to drive, we recommend these road trips that you can do by car in Mexico, enjoying the landscapes and attractions of each one in a different way. Cancun - Playa del Carmen - Tulum: Total driving time 2 hrs and 132 kilometers (82.5 miles) This tourist...
Tourists in exotic tropical destinations victimized by crime, travel mishap horror stories in 2022
A long list of tourists vacationing in tropical destinations saw their trips turn into horror stories in 2022 as some resort cities across the world faced travel advisory warnings.
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
Airbnb lists entire island in the Bahamas for rent
If you’re looking to unwind after the holidays, and if you have lots of money to spare, an island in the Bahamas is offering the opportunity to rent it all out. Musha Cay, located in the Exuma Chain in the southern Bahamas — a tropical oasis of white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters and palm trees — has five separate homes to choose from. Prices vary based on season, but Airbnb rates currently cost a cool $50,000 per night. So, if fortune is on your side, options for the five homes include a 10,000-square-foot mansion, a five-bedroom house, a beach house, a...
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
msn.com
The Best Mexican Resorts to Visit
If you’re looking to join the millions of people who visit Mexico every year, you’ll likely want to know a bit more about some options for where to stay. Here is a guide to resorts in Mexico’s most visited cities according to a report by Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism.
TravelPulse
5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States
There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
This Airbnb is like sleeping in condor’s nest — as you hang from mountain top in Peru
Don’t glance at the stunning photos if heights rattle you.
What It’s Like to Stay at Corazon Cabo, the Luxe Resort Nestled in One of Mexico’s Most Idyllic Beaches
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue-in-cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa Describe the property in three words: Artsy. Modern. Chic. What’s the Deal?At the center of Medano Beach, the city’s largest swimmable beach, the Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa debuted in the fall of 2021 with the largest beach club on the sandy strip,...
5 East Nusa Tenggara tourist destinations, perfect for vacations
East Nusa Tenggara is famous for the tourist destinations of Komodo Island. Komodo Island and East Nusa Tenggara Province also own other tourist destinations. Ranging from beach tours to the mountains.
A First-timer’s Guide to Mexico’s Islands of Loreto
Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay Resort is a mouthful, no doubt. But its location might also be a head-scratcher. Few know that 330 miles north of the luxury resorts and Americanized bars and restaurants of Cabo San Lucas you'll find the historic town of Loreto and its surrounding islands. […]
This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below
Oil Nut Bay, a private-island development in the British Virgin Islands, has long been a sanctuary for travelers seeking a secluded, exclusive vacation. Only accessible via helicopter or boat, the 400-acre Caribbean isle is dominated by white-sand beaches, mountainous terrain and unspoiled nature paired with upscale real-estate offerings, villa rentals and five-star amenities, such as gourmet restaurants, outdoor pursuits and a private marina. It’s nearly impossible to visit this pristine enclave without planning your next trip, but luckily, Oil Nut Bay’s array of incredible real estate makes it easy to come back for good. The latest listing is a cliffside home,...
TravelPulse
New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023
The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
gcaptain.com
Orient Express Cruises To Set Sail On World’s Largest Superyacht
(Bloomberg) –If riding on the original, redesigned Orient Express train in 2025 and staying at an Orient Express hotel top your bucket list, make room: The Orient Express Silenseas, an opulent 722-foot-long (220-meter-long) ship with three masts towering at over 300 feet high, is set to be the world’s largest sailing yacht—and superyacht, period—and will ply Mediterranean and Caribbean routes starting in spring 2026. It will offer 54 suites, accommodating 120 passengers. Reservations will begin as early as 2024.
White sand beaches in the USA
The United States is home to numerous stunning white sand beaches, contrary to popular belief that you must go far, possibly to the Caribbean and South Pacific. There are beaches in the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific, the Atlantic, and even in the gorgeous Great Lakes, making the United States one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of the total coastal area. This leads to a variety of sand areas, including some breathtakingly beautiful white sand beaches such as their Miami yacht charters.
travelawaits.com
Uniworld’s 55-Day River Cruise Takes You To Three Continents — The Amazing Destinations That Await In 2024
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Settle in and enjoy Uniworld’s second annual 55-night “Rivers of the World” cruise! Be there on October 3, 2024, when this boutique river cruise departs from Lima, Peru. You’ll be one of 68 passengers journeying across three continents and 10 countries. You’ll be treated to the amenities and luxury of four of Uniworld’s “Super Ships.” This spectacular cruise includes destinations that are new to Uniworld, as well as special surprises and exclusive experiences.
