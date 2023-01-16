ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law

Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lujan Grisham calls on N.M. lawmakers to legally protect abortion rights during State of the State

From right, Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (black shirt), former Rep. Brian Egolf, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury stand to applaud a line about abortion rights during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address on Jan. 17, 2023 in Santa Fe. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
SANTA FE, NM
TheWrap

New Mexico DA in ‘Rust’ Case to Reveal Decision on Charges

New Mexico authorities say they will announce a decision Thursday on criminal charges in the 2021 Santa Fe County film-set shooting that killed “Rust” cinematographer Halayna Hutchins. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will announce their decision at 8 a.m. PT...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Website removes New Mexico voter registration info

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily. But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
qhubonews.com

The School Superintendent has stated that the information presented in our report regarding expulsions in their district was not accurate – by Bryant Furlow, New Mexico In Depth

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Are you part of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools community? We’d like to hear from you. Over...
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Loser Accused of New Mexico Shootings Has Wild Criminal History

A failed Republican political candidate who allegedly plotted to shoot up Democratic officials’ homes has a checkered legal history, including a 2008 conviction for his role as head of a burglary ring.Solomon Peña won just 26 percent of the vote in his bid for New Mexico’s 14th House district. Despite the loss, he refused to concede, calling the race “rigged,” and showing up to the homes of elected officials to complain. In January, he’s accused of going violent with his grievances. Authorities accuse Peña of paying four men to shoot up the houses of four Democratic elected officials in Albuquerque.It’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Week

Former New Mexico House candidate arrested in connection with shootings at Democrats' homes

A former New Mexico House candidate was arrested in Albuquerque on Monday, accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Democratic lawmakers in December and January. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced on Monday evening that Solomon Peña, 39, has been "accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators." A Republican, Peña ran for House District 14 in the November election, and lost to the Democratic incumbent, Miguel Garcia. The shootings took place Dec. 4 at Bernalillo County Commissioner Adrian Barboa's home, Dec. 8 at New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules

Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
VIRGINIA STATE
KRQE News 13

What to expect on day one of New Mexico's 2023 legislative session

Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/legislature/roundhouse-roundup-what-to-expect-on-day-one-of-new-mexicos-2023-legislative-session/. What to expect on day one of New Mexico’s 2023 legislative …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/legislature/roundhouse-roundup-what-to-expect-on-day-one-of-new-mexicos-2023-legislative-session/. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall. Ex-GOP candidate wanted “more aggressive” shootings …. Ex-GOP...
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Clean air in schools could become New Mexico law

Under the Public School Ventilation Act, portable filtration systems like this one at a private school in Albuquerque would be used only when the central HVAC system can’t do the job. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Even though New Mexico requires public schools to upgrade their heating...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm

Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm. Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit …. Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall.
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy