newsfromthestates.com
Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law
Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
newsfromthestates.com
Lujan Grisham calls on N.M. lawmakers to legally protect abortion rights during State of the State
From right, Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (black shirt), former Rep. Brian Egolf, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury stand to applaud a line about abortion rights during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address on Jan. 17, 2023 in Santa Fe. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
KOAT 7
New Mexico legislators speak out after arrest of Solomon Peña
SANTA FE, N.M. — A big opening day for New Mexico's 56th legislative session. While many priorities were top of mind for lawmakers, one topic was evident. "XX," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D - New Mexico) said. Grisham spoke out in her State of the State Address, less than...
At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
State attorney general to push back against county abortion bans
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorney General Raul Torrez is ready to take action against New Mexico towns with abortion bans. “There shouldn’t be any misunderstanding, the right to reproductive health care is protected in this state,” says Torrez. “My office is prepared to defend that right and we are going to do everything that we can […]
New Mexico DA in ‘Rust’ Case to Reveal Decision on Charges
New Mexico authorities say they will announce a decision Thursday on criminal charges in the 2021 Santa Fe County film-set shooting that killed “Rust” cinematographer Halayna Hutchins. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will announce their decision at 8 a.m. PT...
White House calls New Mexico shootings targeting Democratic officials ‘shocking and horrifying’
The White House on Wednesday expressed shock at the arrest of a former GOP candidate in New Mexico in connection with shootings targeting the homes of state Democratic officials, calling it an illustration of the dangers of conspiracies and political violence. “The allegations here are shocking and horrifying, and it’s a miracle here no one…
Website removes New Mexico voter registration info
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily. But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says […]
Failed GOP Candidate Paid For Shootings At Homes Of 4 Democrats
A failed GOP candidate was arrested in connection to shootings at the homes of four elected Democratic officials.
qhubonews.com
The School Superintendent has stated that the information presented in our report regarding expulsions in their district was not accurate – by Bryant Furlow, New Mexico In Depth
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Are you part of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools community? We’d like to hear from you. Over...
New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
MAGA Loser Accused of New Mexico Shootings Has Wild Criminal History
A failed Republican political candidate who allegedly plotted to shoot up Democratic officials’ homes has a checkered legal history, including a 2008 conviction for his role as head of a burglary ring.Solomon Peña won just 26 percent of the vote in his bid for New Mexico’s 14th House district. Despite the loss, he refused to concede, calling the race “rigged,” and showing up to the homes of elected officials to complain. In January, he’s accused of going violent with his grievances. Authorities accuse Peña of paying four men to shoot up the houses of four Democratic elected officials in Albuquerque.It’s...
It's 'dangerous' to be a female candidate in current violent political environment: Full Panel
The shootings at the homes and offices of elected Democratic officials in New Mexico appear to be yet another instance of how election denialism has sparked acts of political violence. Stephanie Schriock, Asma Khalid and Doug Heye join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss. Jan. 18, 2023.
Former New Mexico House candidate arrested in connection with shootings at Democrats' homes
A former New Mexico House candidate was arrested in Albuquerque on Monday, accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Democratic lawmakers in December and January. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced on Monday evening that Solomon Peña, 39, has been "accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators." A Republican, Peña ran for House District 14 in the November election, and lost to the Democratic incumbent, Miguel Garcia. The shootings took place Dec. 4 at Bernalillo County Commissioner Adrian Barboa's home, Dec. 8 at New...
What New Mexico lawmakers will focus on during the 2023 legislative session
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting today, New Mexico lawmakers are back at the process of passing bills for a 60-day legislative session. Along with a new class of New Mexico House members, a returning class of state senators will join Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she begins her second term as the state’s chief executive officer. […]
ladailypost.com
Gov. Lujan Grisham Calls For Ban On Assault Weapons On First Day Of 2023 Legislative Session
Gov. Michele Lujan Grisham speaks during the State of the State address at the Roundhouse during the first day of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 17. Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. Newly elected House Speaker Javier Martinez watches as his family, wife Diana and children Marisela, left, and...
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules
Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
KRQE News 13
What to expect on day one of New Mexico's 2023 legislative session
newsfromthestates.com
Clean air in schools could become New Mexico law
Under the Public School Ventilation Act, portable filtration systems like this one at a private school in Albuquerque would be used only when the central HVAC system can’t do the job. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Even though New Mexico requires public schools to upgrade their heating...
KRQE News 13
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm
