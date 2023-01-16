Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
thecomeback.com
New Browns coach makes bold claim
As Jim Schwartz was formally introduced as the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator on Wednesday, it didn’t take long for the former Detroit Lions head coach to make a bold claim about his new team and city. After having been the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator from 2016-20, Schwartz...
thecomeback.com
Tennessee Titans owner reacts to major decision
After a disappointing end to the season where the team lost its final seven games to miss out on the playoffs entirely, the Tennessee Titans have made a major move that they hope will set the team up for future success, hiring San Francisco 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the team’s new general manager. And after the big decision, Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk sounds confident in the team’s decision.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Deion Sanders’ huge recruiting splash
A year ago, Deion Sanders, then coaching at Jackson State, recruited Travis Hunter, the top defensive back in the Class of 2022. A year later, Sanders is now coaching at Colorado, has done it again. Cormani McClain, listed as the top cornerback in the Class of 2023 who had previously...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to terrible Georgia Bulldogs news
The Georgia Bulldogs will try for their third-consecutive national championship next season after becoming the first program ever to win back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles earlier this month. But as they go for the unprecedented three-peat, they’ll be doing it without one of their top skill players as it looks like talented wide receiver AD Mitchell is moving on.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts New York Giants’ jersey mandate
On Wednesday, as New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay spoke to the media by his locker, there was a piece of paper taped to the wall beside him that got some notice. On that piece of paper was a note in all caps for Giants players not to swap jerseys after their NFL Divisional Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Lamar Jackson’s power play may be a mistake
Lamar Jackson is a good quarterback. In fact, he is one of the best in the league. That’s not in dispute. However, something feels off about the whole situation involving him and the Baltimore Ravens, especially after his comments on social media. Jackson recently shared some comments on social media that made many around the Read more... The post Lamar Jackson’s power play may be a mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Adam Schefter says 'there's a real possibility' Aaron Rodgers is traded this offseason
Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is uncertain, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning. Read more on Audacy Sports.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State news
With the departures of starting offensive linemen Dawand Jones, Paris Johnson Jr. and Luke Wypler – all of whom are leaving school early to enter the NFL Draft – the Ohio State Buckeyes are entering the 2023 season with a totally revamped offensive line. But it looks like that unit is getting a pretty big boost from the transfer portal.
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ed Beard dead at 83
Ed Beard, who played linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, died Monday, the NFL team announced. He was 83. No cause of death was given. Beard played for the 49ers from 1965 to 1972 as a middle linebacker and...
thecomeback.com
Analyst reveals if LSU is better than Alabama
Toward the end of the season, the LSU Tigers emerged as one of the most dominant teams in all of college football, even defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide and competing in the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. But that still doesn’t mean the Tigers are more of a national title contender in 2023 than Alabama.
thecomeback.com
NFL announces celebrity Pro Bowl captains
The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl is going to be a little different this year. First off, it’s going to be a flag football game, unlike previous years when the game was played on a regular football field. Secondly, there will be celebrity coaches. Eli and Peyton Manning will be coaching the teams this year and even though it’s supposed to be fun, you better believe with the two brothers involved it’s still going to be super competitive.
thecomeback.com
Joe Namath makes major move for Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers
Following the end of their seasons, the future of star quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady is quite uncertain at the moment as they both mull potential career moves that could see them retiring from the NFL altogether or perhaps seeking new teams. One of the teams that might have...
thecomeback.com
NFL star wins appeal after shocking fake-injury allegations
New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan won an appeal against the NFL after the league accused the Pro Bowl defensive end of faking injury. Last month, the NFL fined Jordan, three coaches including head coach Dennis Allen, and the Saints upwards of $500,000. This came after allegations that they worked together to fake an injury. New Orleans adamantly denied the allegations and said their appeal would absolve them of any wrongdoing. They would later reveal that they didn’t believe the NFL did their job thoroughly enough to proceed.
thecomeback.com
Newly hired Titans GM gets honest about Ryan Tannehill
A disappointing season for the Tennessee Titans led to the hiring of new general manager Ran Carthon earlier this week. He will look to bring the Titans back to the postseason next year, but he is already dealing with some difficult questions about the future of long-time quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
Comments / 0