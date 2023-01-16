The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl is going to be a little different this year. First off, it’s going to be a flag football game, unlike previous years when the game was played on a regular football field. Secondly, there will be celebrity coaches. Eli and Peyton Manning will be coaching the teams this year and even though it’s supposed to be fun, you better believe with the two brothers involved it’s still going to be super competitive.

1 DAY AGO