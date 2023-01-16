Red Rock Scenic Loop closed due to unsafe weather conditions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The scenic drive at Red Rock Canyon is closed for the remainder of Monday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM posted the closure on its Twitter account and wrote the closure was “due to weather causing unsafe conditions.

Monday was a free entrance day to Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area because it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There is free entrance to other national parks such as Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Death Valley National Park.

You can check road conditions around southern Nevada at this link .

