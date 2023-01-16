Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game
Mike McCarthy addressed Brett Maher’s status following the kicker’s disastrous performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher missed four extra points in his Cowboys’ victory in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. He is the first kicker to ever miss four extra... The post Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
Is Tom Brady Retiring Because Gisele Went for a Jog? An Investigation
Gisele went for a jog and Tom Brady played football. Coincidence!?
What do the Cowboys have to do to avoid defeat according to Troy Aikman?
“Hard to win playoff games when you turn the ball over.”
Augusta Free Press
If the Baltimore Ravens move on from Lamar Jackson, it’s to rebuild, not reload
Baltimore Ravens fans who think it’s time for the team to move on from Lamar Jackson need to confront an uncomfortable reality: that moving on from Jackson means starting over. The Ravens aren’t going to get a comparable QB back in a trade. They’re not going to find anybody...
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
What Tom Brady Told ESPN Broadcast Crew About His NFL Future
Many people assume Tom Brady will be back next season, be it for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Las Vegas Raiders or some other team. But maybe the legendary quarterback isn’t set on returning after all. Maybe the 45-year-old needs to think about it for a while. That’s what...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expected To Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an incredibly disappointing season come to an end on Monday night following a Wild Card playoff matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Once again the Tom Brady offense fell flat for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, scoring only 14 points against the Dallas Cowboys.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs
The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious Injury
The National Football League has suffered numerous tragic injuries over the years, especially this season. Unfortunately, on Monday Night Football wild card matchup between Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers versus the Dallas Cowboys, one of those injuries happened.
Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Might Leave New England After All
It feels like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia won’t be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2023. New England didn’t announce plans to interview offensive coordinators because it wants Patricia to keep the role he failed in this season. However, many assume Patricia won’t be fired,...
Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Kicker’s Horrific Performance
The Dallas Cowboys, as a team, nearly turned in a perfect performance Monday night at Raymond James Stadium. The lone exception was glaring, however, and that’s probably putting it mildly. Kicker Brett Maher had all sorts of trouble putting the football through the uprights in the Cowboys’ wild-card win...
Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning
After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff. Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast. Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi ...
Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers
For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals He Nearly Signed With This AFC East Team
Rob Gronkowski has been retired for a full regular season, but NFL fans still hope the tight end comes back to their team. The 33-year-old has come out of retirement before to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, which ended with a Super Bowl title. After another year in Tampa Bay, Gronkowski called it quits again, but there have been instances where he could have come back this season.
