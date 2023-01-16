ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game

Mike McCarthy addressed Brett Maher’s status following the kicker’s disastrous performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher missed four extra points in his Cowboys’ victory in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. He is the first kicker to ever miss four extra... The post Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

What Tom Brady Told ESPN Broadcast Crew About His NFL Future

Many people assume Tom Brady will be back next season, be it for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Las Vegas Raiders or some other team. But maybe the legendary quarterback isn’t set on returning after all. Maybe the 45-year-old needs to think about it for a while. That’s what...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expected To Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an incredibly disappointing season come to an end on Monday night following a Wild Card playoff matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Once again the Tom Brady offense fell flat for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, scoring only 14 points against the Dallas Cowboys.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs

The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious Injury

The National Football League has suffered numerous tragic injuries over the years, especially this season. Unfortunately, on Monday Night Football wild card matchup between Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers versus the Dallas Cowboys, one of those injuries happened.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Might Leave New England After All

It feels like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia won’t be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2023. New England didn’t announce plans to interview offensive coordinators because it wants Patricia to keep the role he failed in this season. However, many assume Patricia won’t be fired,...
NESN

Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Kicker’s Horrific Performance

The Dallas Cowboys, as a team, nearly turned in a perfect performance Monday night at Raymond James Stadium. The lone exception was glaring, however, and that’s probably putting it mildly. Kicker Brett Maher had all sorts of trouble putting the football through the uprights in the Cowboys’ wild-card win...
The Spun

Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning

After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff.  Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast.  Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi ...
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Reveals He Nearly Signed With This AFC East Team

Rob Gronkowski has been retired for a full regular season, but NFL fans still hope the tight end comes back to their team. The 33-year-old has come out of retirement before to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, which ended with a Super Bowl title. After another year in Tampa Bay, Gronkowski called it quits again, but there have been instances where he could have come back this season.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

