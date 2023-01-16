STRATFORD, Connecticut – True to its name, Two Roads Brewing Co. became Connecticut’s biggest craft brewer by taking its own, less-traveled path, always focused on delighting its fans while never resting on its laurels. That same ethos holds today, as the brewer embarks on its second decade with a more honed-in strategic approach to its business, its overall look, its brands, and its award-winning innovation.

