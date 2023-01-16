Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral
Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
wbrc.com
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Crimson Tide Basketball player Darius Miles remains behind bars in Tuscaloosa for his role in the death of Birmingham mother Jamea Harris, but court records indicate that Miles didn’t pull the trigger, just provided the gun. Criminal Defense Lawyer Tommy Spina says that is...
tdalabamamag.com
Ohio State offers Alabama 5-Star QB commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes has its eyes on Alabama football’s five-star quarterback commit, Julian Sayin. Sayin is a product of Carlsbad High School in California. He garners a five-star rating, and the California product is considered one of the nation’s top 2024 quarterback prospects. Alabama pulled in a...
Darius Miles, Michael Lynn Davis court records: Read the filings in Jamea Jonae Harris’s death
Court filings released today revealed more information about the events surrounding an early Sunday morning shooting that left a Birmingham woman dead and a former University of Alabama basketball player and a Maryland man charged with capital murder. Darius Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland are being...
University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in weekend shooting
University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two men charged with capital murder in a shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa that killed a 23-year-old woman.
GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim
A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
Mother, 23, killed on Strip in Tuscaloosa was ‘beautiful young woman who loved her family’
The young woman shot to death while driving along the Strip in Tuscaloosa was loved by all, according to her grieving mother. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, was killed early Sunday. “She was a beautiful young woman who loved her family and most of all her 5-year-old son Kaine,’’ DeCarla Cotton told AL.com. “She was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”
CJ Harris, ‘American Idol’ contestant and Alabama native, dies at 31
CJ Harris, a Jasper native who hit the national stage as a contestant on "American Idol" in 2014, has died, TMZ reports.
17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
wvtm13.com
Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex
FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred and left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1300 block of Bessemer Rd. and found a man who had been shot suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the man was shot during a carjacking. Stay […]
‘At least I know where he is’: Family grieving after body of missing Bessemer man is found
“He was a great impersonator,” she said. “If he met you, he could do you.”
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man killed, woman injured in shooting on 4th Avenue North
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham Sunday after two people were shot. Police say around 2:20 a.m. the Shot Spotter system was activated and an off-duty Birmingham officer who was working in the area heard shots in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. He...
Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
wbrc.com
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
