seventeen.com

What Does MK Mean in Texts?

So, you were texting your bestie and they used the new text term "mk" in a message. You've *literally* never seen this before and have no clue what it means. You don't want to seem like you live under a rock, so you sprint to Google in hopes of finding the definition. Could this be yet another word that's been added to the dictionary of text talk? It is. If you're wondering: What does "mk" mean in text? Here's a crash course on how to use it.
Michigan Daily

‘M3GAN’ is the perfect modern horror monster

From the moment I saw robot-girl M3GAN’s (Amie Donald, “Sweet Tooth” and Jenna Davis, “Vampirina”) killer dance routine and heard her horrifying mean girl voice in the trailer, I instantly felt obligated to check her out myself. I walked into the theater and was asked if I was there for “M3GAN” before handing over my ticket. When I said yes, the employee voiced what I understood as his warning: “It’s going to be a wild ride.”
Michigan Daily

‘Ginny and Georgia’ is more than just ‘trash TV’

I don’t mean to sound judgmental, but seeing as we’re only a couple weeks into 2023, finding “Ginny and Georgia” to be an objectively good show was not on my bingo card. If you had asked me a year ago, I would have told you what I believed to be true: “Ginny and Georgia” was just “trash TV.” Entertaining trash, granted, but still trash.
GEORGIA STATE

