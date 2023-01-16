Read full article on original website
Related
Julie Chrisley was sent to a medical center for inmates — not the federal prison where she was set to serve her sentence
A spokesperson with the Bureau of Prisons told Insider that Julie Chrisley arrived at the Kentucky medical center on Tuesday, but didn't say why.
country1037fm.com
Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far
Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
AOL Corp
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
FOX Carolina
Water restored to Greenville County school
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said an elementary school was without water for a few hours while crews worked on water lines Wednesday. Greenville Water was doing work on water lines near Bryson Elementary School and turned off the water, according to the district. As a result,...
WIS-TV
Former State Sen. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. dies at 95, family says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-born state senator, who is also the namesake of the bridge that connects Charleston and Mount Pleasant, has died, according to his family. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. was 95 years old. Ravenel served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986 and then again from 1997...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Charleston, SC
Start your engines and head off from the home of NASCAR towards the historic port city of Charleston, SC. This varied road trip is a great way to get the true Southern experience, complete with amazing hospitality, rich history and breathtaking landscapes. Depending on what you fancy, this drive can include educational stops such as historical museums; or state and national parks with unique landscapes and trails for wildlife and nature lovers.
Blue Bird Welcomes New Dealership to Serve South Carolina
MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has welcomed a new dealer to serve its bus customers in South Carolina. Gregory Poole Bus Sales & Service will now sell and service the full line of Blue Bird and Micro Bird buses in the Palmetto State. Gregory Poole is a third-generation, family-owned business which started to offer Blue Bird buses in North Carolina in 2011. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005561/en/ Blue Bird’s Vision electric school bus can carry a maximum of 77 passengers for up to 120 miles on a single charge. Depending on the charging infrastructure, the buses take between three and eight hours to recharge fully. Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0