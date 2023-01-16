Read full article on original website
wspa.com
Spartanburg County Parks Sweetheart Dance
After a three year hiatus due to covid, the Spartanburg Parks Daddy Daughter Dance is back. This time, it has a new name: Sweetheart Dance! Kristen Guilfoos is here to tell us all about the big event!
FOX Carolina
Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County
The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Greenville mentoring collaborative. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Shooting during traffic stop in Greenville...
WYFF4.com
'He could be anywhere': Spartanburg man disappears and family pleads for answers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The family of a Spartanburg man is looking for answers after he disappeared Monday. "Baffled, confused. I don't quite understand what's going on," Lisa Wood said. Wood said it has been a tough few days since learning her brother Shawn Ray disappeared. She said her brother...
wspa.com
Greenville deputies need help finding missing woman and three young children
Greenville deputies need help finding missing woman and three young children. Greenville deputies need help finding missing woman …. Greenville deputies need help finding missing woman and three young children. Construction lift hits power line in Greenville. Two workers were inside a lift which came into contact with a high...
FOX Carolina
Upstate plant to close, leave over 200 people unemployed
Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details on...
wspa.com
Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office giving free emergency cell phones to vulnerable groups
Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office giving free emergency cell phones to vulnerable groups. Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office giving free emergency …. Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office giving free emergency cell phones to vulnerable groups. Construction lift hits power line in Greenville. Two workers were inside a lift which came into contact...
FOX Carolina
Water restored to Greenville County school
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said an elementary school was without water for a few hours while crews worked on water lines Wednesday. Greenville Water was doing work on water lines near Bryson Elementary School and turned off the water, according to the district. As a result,...
FOX Carolina
Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
New outdoor sports facility coming soon to Anderson County
Big changes to the sports world are coming to Anderson County soon.
WYFF4.com
Woman and children located after being reported missing, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they have located a woman and three missing children. Early Thursday morning, deputies said Michele Shontel Butler and her niece and nephews were reported missing and had not been seen since Sunday. Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies said...
WSPA 7News
Cherokee Co. Council approves bid for $4.6 million animal shelter
After years of discussion, Cherokee County will soon have a new animal shelter.
wspa.com
7Weather Forecast
Two workers were inside a lift which came into contact with a high voltage power line outside an apartment building Thursday afternoon in Greenville. Oconee County taking steps to make schools more safe. Oconee County taking steps to make schools more safe. Veterans’ organization asking community for support …
Moe’s Original BBQ set to open second Upstate location in Spartanburg
Moe's Original BBQ said that they are opening a second location in Spartanburg by the end of January.
FOX Carolina
Shooting during traffic stop in Greenville Co.
The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Greenville mentoring collaborative. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Bojangles releasing hard sweet tea. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Neighbors in Pickens County concerned about growth
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a looming issue many cities and counties across the Upstate are facing, growth and development. Tuesday the City of Easley Planning Commission meeting saw a packed room. On the agenda, nearly 100 acres of land from both Pickens and Anderson County are being...
wspa.com
National Federation of Blind – Greenville Chapter
Creating opportunities for people with differing abilities, that is what is happening at the Upcountry History Museum for the National Federation of the Blind. We are joined by JW Smith and Gwen Ellenburg to tell us more about this event.
FOX Carolina
Calls for 'economic blockade' in Greenville
More than two decades after a woman was gunned down at a business in Greenville County, the sheriff’s office said they have identified her killer. The USGS reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Alec Baldwin charged in shooting killing former USC Upstate student. Updated:...
wspa.com
Display of empty shoes in downtown Greenville to represent victims of gun violence
A Greenville County group displays hundreds of empty shoes to represent lives lost from gun violence. Display of empty shoes in downtown Greenville to …. A Greenville County group displays hundreds of empty shoes to represent lives lost from gun violence. Tuesday Forecast: Jan. 17. Racial Equity and Economic Mobility...
Property owners sue Laurens Co. over subdivision development
More than 30 property owners in Laurens County have filed two lawsuits against the county and its planning commission regarding the construction of new subdivisions.
Greenville deputies locate missing woman, children
UPDATE (5:54 a.m.) – Deputies said Butler and the three children have been safely located. GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an adult woman and three young kids. Deputies said Michele Shontel Butler, 31, picked up her niece and nephews on Sunday, January 15, and has not been seen or […]
