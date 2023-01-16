ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Spartanburg County Parks Sweetheart Dance

After a three year hiatus due to covid, the Spartanburg Parks Daddy Daughter Dance is back. This time, it has a new name: Sweetheart Dance! Kristen Guilfoos is here to tell us all about the big event!
Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Greenville mentoring collaborative. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Shooting during traffic stop in Greenville...
Greenville deputies need help finding missing woman and three young children

Greenville deputies need help finding missing woman and three young children. Two workers were inside a lift which came into contact with a high...
Upstate plant to close, leave over 200 people unemployed

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details on...
Water restored to Greenville County school

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said an elementary school was without water for a few hours while crews worked on water lines Wednesday. Greenville Water was doing work on water lines near Bryson Elementary School and turned off the water, according to the district. As a result,...
Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
Woman and children located after being reported missing, deputies say

7Weather Forecast

Two workers were inside a lift which came into contact with a high voltage power line outside an apartment building Thursday afternoon in Greenville. Oconee County taking steps to make schools more safe. Veterans' organization asking community for support …
Shooting during traffic stop in Greenville Co.

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Greenville mentoring collaborative. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Bojangles releasing hard sweet tea.
Neighbors in Pickens County concerned about growth

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a looming issue many cities and counties across the Upstate are facing, growth and development. Tuesday the City of Easley Planning Commission meeting saw a packed room. On the agenda, nearly 100 acres of land from both Pickens and Anderson County are being...
National Federation of Blind – Greenville Chapter

Creating opportunities for people with differing abilities, that is what is happening at the Upcountry History Museum for the National Federation of the Blind. We are joined by JW Smith and Gwen Ellenburg to tell us more about this event.
Calls for 'economic blockade' in Greenville

More than two decades after a woman was gunned down at a business in Greenville County, the sheriff's office said they have identified her killer. The USGS reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Alec Baldwin charged in shooting killing former USC Upstate student.
Greenville deputies locate missing woman, children

