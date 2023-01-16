ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Earl Moore Jr. suing EMS workers and LifeStar

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The family of the Springfield man who died last month after being strapped to a gurney is now suing. Earl Moore Jr.'s family is suing Peggy Finley, Peter Cadigan, and their employer LifeStar EMS. Ben Crump is representing the family of Earl Moor Jr. Crump...
Family of Earl Moore Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The two Springfield Lifestar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. Both Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December. The 35-year-old died an hour later. Now,...
20 staff members at Graham Correctional Center hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Twenty staff members were transported to three area hospitals suffering symptoms of exposure from either primary or secondary contact at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro on Wednesday. According to the Fraternal Order of Police Illinois Corrections Lodge 263 Facebook page, staff responded to a...
EMS workers charged with first degree murder makes national headlines

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The lawsuit comes one month after Earl Moore Jr. died. The 35-year-old died last month while in the care of Cadigan and Finley. Springfield's police chief reacting to the national attention the case is getting. Chief Ken Scarlette said these cases highlight the need for more transparency.
