ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wdml.com

MVPD investigates shooting that sent two men to hospital

MOUNT VERNON — The Mt. Vernon Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that sent two men to the hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Police Chief Trent Page, officers responded around 6:30 Tuesday night to a report of shots fired at the Westmont Apartment Complex on South 34th Street.
MOUNT VERNON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy