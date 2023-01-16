Read full article on original website
Mark Martell Sr.
3d ago
article said police ask people not make contact with him, so if he's that dangerous why allowed to go to appointments alone?
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
wearegreenbay.com
FBI offering $25K reward for information relating to arson of Wisconsin anti-abortion office
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a $25,000 reward for information relating to an arson investigation of an anti-abortion lobbying group’s office in southcentral Wisconsin. The incident, which happened on May 8, 2022, at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison,...
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: $25,000 reward offered for information on arson at Wisconsin Family Action office
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect responsible for an arson at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison. The arson happened at approximately 6...
nbc15.com
Rock Co. double homicide trial continues with body cam footage and the victims’ families testify
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police and the victims’ families testified in the trial of Marcus Randle El, who is accused in the killings of two women in February of 2020. Randle El is a former UW Madison football player who faces two counts of first-degree homicide for killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory.
wearegreenbay.com
Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
wearegreenbay.com
Cash bond set for Fox River powerboat driver involved in July crash
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A cash bond has been set for the alleged driver of the powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River in July 2022. According to court documents, Jason Lindemann made his initial court appearance on Thursday morning and received a cash bond of $10,000 as well as a few other stipulations.
wtaq.com
Runaway Inmate Reported at Dodge Correctional Institute
WAUPUN, WI (WSAU) — Officials at the Dodge Correctional Institution say a 27-year-old inmate has been placed on escape status after she didn’t return home from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Jessica Shafer after she didn’t return from the doctor’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway
JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an inmate. An arrest warrant was issued for Jessica Grace Shafer, 27. She had Huber release privileges and was approved to go to a medical appointment, but she didn’t come back. Shafer was last...
4th person charged in connection to death of USPS worker, Aundre Cross
A fourth person has been charged in connection to the murder of United States Postal Service (USPS) employee Aundre Cross.
Inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail after being in custody for a day
A 34-year-old inmate died at the Waukesha County Jail on Tuesday after being in custody for a day. The inmate was in custody since Monday on a probation hold.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man formally charged after allegedly killing two teenagers
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of shooting two teenagers to death in southeast Wisconsin has been officially charged. According to a press release, Brandon J. Randall of South Milwaukee has been charged in connection to the deaths of two teenagers. On Thursday, December 29,...
1 dead, another flighted to hospital after fiery crash in Waukesha County
A person is dead and another was flighted to the hospital after a fiery crash in Waukesha County on Wednesday.
WBAY Green Bay
D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School. As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.
WISN
Firearm found in Waukesha police chief's carry-on bag during security screening
MILWAUKEE — During security screening at Mitchell International Airport, a firearm was found in the Waukesha police chief's carry-on bar, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said. Chief Dan Thompson was stopped from entering Concourse C. He was taken to a sheriff's office substation for questioning. The sheriff's office said...
wearegreenbay.com
Traffic stop leads to deputies finding several drugs in Columbia County, driver in custody
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after deputies in Columbia County conducted a traffic stop, to which they found multiple drugs. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a minivan around 12:15 a.m. After...
fox47.com
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam pleads not guilty
BEAVER DAM, Wis — A Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges he faces, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery,...
Suspect charged in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
A suspect was charged in connection to a double homicide after a Franklin High School senior and MATC student were found shot and killed in a car in South Milwaukee on Dec. 29.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man convicted by a federal jury after several robberies at a Wells Fargo Bank
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man from Milwaukee was found guilty on several charges relating to three bank robberies at a Wells Fargo Bank in southeast Wisconsin. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, on January 11, 2023, a federal jury found Antonie L. Jackson guilty of all counts.
