A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
