Ellsworth American
DCP takes "fresh look" at senior program while continuing services
ELLSWORTH — Senior living in rural locales poses many challenges, particularly with transportation. This was a core reason At Home Downeast formed over a decade ago, to help older residents remain in their homes as they aged through volunteer help from within their communities. The idea was neighbors helping...
Ellsworth American
The Giving Report
Every day, individuals, businesses and organizations are doing good in and around Hancock County. The Giving Report compiles some of their financial contributions. The Maine Seacoast Mission was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the Evelyn S. and K.E. Barrett Foundation that will support initiatives out of the Mission’s Downeast Campus in Cherryfield. The grant will be shared between two Mission programs, the Backpack program, which provides food to children, and the EdGE Summer Literacy program.
Ellsworth American
Scholarships available
ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Retired Teachers Association is offering two $1,000 scholarships to two college students from Hancock County enrolled in the field of education. This award is available to a college student who is entering his or her junior or senior year in the fall of 2023.
Ellsworth American
Unicorn permit sought in Lamoine
LAMOINE — A local girl has become the first person to ever apply for a permit to keep a unicorn in the town of Lamoine. Five-year-old Brielle Hamor wrote a letter to the town on Jan. 9, formally inquiring as to whether she was allowed to keep a unicorn at her home. In her letter she requested permission from town officials and asked them to include an application in their response if one was necessary for her request.
Ellsworth American
House and garage burn down in Hancock
HANCOCK — Seven fire departments responded to a structure fire at a property on Horsing Around Way in Hancock on the morning of Jan. 16. The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department received the call at 6:57 a.m. and the Ellsworth Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene at 7:06 a.m. providing mutual aid to Hancock, which arrived one minute later.
Ellsworth American
Jean (Jeannie) M. Grindle
Jean (Jeannie) M. Grindle died on Jan. 16, 2023, at the age of 96 after a long struggle with dementia. At the time of her death, she was a resident of the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor.
Ellsworth American
John P. Reeves
John P. Reeves died at home on Jan. 12, 2023. He was born in Newton, Mass., on May 19, 1934, and grew up in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. He followed a family tradition by attending Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., majoring in physics. He also earned a master’s degree in banking from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University in 1969.
Ellsworth American
Crazy Sumo on final stretch to grand opening
ELLSWORTH — After almost a year of anticipation, Crazy Sumo is almost ready to open its doors. Crazy Sumo, a Japanese hibachi steakhouse, is set to announce its official opening within the next week. The restaurant took over a building that previously housed the Denny’s on High Street, and has been under construction for almost a year. Now, as Ellsworth area residents are patiently awaiting the official opening, the restaurant is nearing the beginning of its new era.
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro Police Week of Jan. 19
GOULDSBORO — Officer Landan Scott responded to a domestic assault call near Alexander Drive in Gouldsboro on Jan. 12. Upon arriving at the residence, a woman told police that her boyfriend, identified as 28-year-old Trevor Bull of Sedgwick, had become physical with her and caused damage to a door.
Ellsworth American
Herbert O. Hodgkins
Herbert O. Hodgkins, 88, passed away after a short illness on Jan. 13, 2023, at home. He was born June 29, 1934, in Ellsworth, the son of Dana and Winifred (Rice) Hodgkins.
Ellsworth American
Icy mix leads to harsh road conditions; Canadian family saved from Route 9
ELLSWORTH — A storm involving icy mix topped with snow accompanied by strong winds saturated Maine Sunday through Monday night, leaving residents with a heavy load of precipitation to scrape off windshields and shovel out of driveways. One Canadian family traveling through the area during the storm on Monday...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police Log Week of Jan. 19
ELLSWORTH — Police received a referral from the District Attorney’s Office regarding a possible sexual assault on a male child on Jan. 12. The investigation is ongoing.
Ellsworth American
Carol S. (Rathman) Stabinsky
Carol S. (Rathman) Stabinsky, 89, died peacefully on Jan. 10, 2023, with friends and family by her side at Birch Bay Village in Bar Harbor. She was born in Reading, Pa., the eldest daughter of Jacob and Flora (Schorn) Rathman.
Ellsworth American
Woman helps skater who fell through ice
TOWNSHIP 10 — A close call for an area man who had fallen into a frozen lake while ice skating had a happy ending thanks to the quick thinking and preparedness of a fellow skater on Jan. 12. Courtney Keep of Northeast Harbor helped to pull the man, who...
Ellsworth American
Bucksport Police Log Week of Jan. 19
BUCKSPORT — A local man called police to report hearing a “hissing sound” coming from a utility pole on Jan. 13. There was no word on an outcome.
Ellsworth American
Sullivan crash leads to arrest and Route 1 closure
SULLIVAN — One motorist was arrested and Route 1 in Sullivan was closed for 30 minutes Tuesday night due to a two-vehicle crash, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss reported. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. and both vehicles were disabled in the roadway, which necessitated the shutdown, Moss...
Ellsworth American
Lamoine homicide still under investigation
LAMOINE — The Maine State Police are continuing to investigate the homicide of a local man found at his Shore Road home over three months ago, on Oct. 3, 2022.
Ellsworth American
EHS grad appears in 'Yellowstone' prequel
ELLSWORTH — Tyler Beardsley, a Class of 2012 Ellsworth High School graduate and former actor at The Grand, is making his mark in the city of angels. Beardsley, who moved to Los Angeles after graduating from Tufts University with degrees in drama and computer science in 2016, appears in a small speaking role in the Paramount+ “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923,” which premiered in December of 2022.
