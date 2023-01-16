LAMOINE — A local girl has become the first person to ever apply for a permit to keep a unicorn in the town of Lamoine. Five-year-old Brielle Hamor wrote a letter to the town on Jan. 9, formally inquiring as to whether she was allowed to keep a unicorn at her home. In her letter she requested permission from town officials and asked them to include an application in their response if one was necessary for her request.

