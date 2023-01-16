ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

Gas Line Replacement to Begin Tomorrow on Cranbury Road, Delays are Expected

By Jacob Turchi
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - PSE&G will begin gas line replacement on Cranbury Road near Route 535 tomorrow, January 17th, and will continue until Friday, January 20th. Construction will begin at 7:00 A.M and will continue at all hours over the course of three days, according to the township.

An alternating traffic plan with some lane closures will be in use. Drivers can expect delays during construction hours. Authorities are asking drivers to please follow directions from officers and other traffic directors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j49Dj_0kGXXgcL00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Some South Brunswick Utility Bills Contain Printing Error, New Copies will be Sent Out and Grace Period Extended

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Some utility bills sent out to South Brunswick residents contain a printing error, according to the township. Duplicates will be sent out to the public and the grace period for payments has been extended. The Water and Sewer Revenue Office will be expanding the grace period to February 10th as new bills are being sent out. This only affects residents in this billing cycle, those with a January 1st, 2023 billing date. The current charges detailed on the bills were correct, but some bills had a black space in the Amount Due section. The township is currently unable to pinpoint which bills contain errors. Anyone with questions should contact the Utilities Department at (732) 329-4000 ext. 7333.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Crash course for NJ drivers: How many points for these offenses?

Getting a ticket while driving is never pleasant. But in New Jersey, some infractions are a lot more painful than others. If you are convicted of a moving violation in the Garden State, depending on what you did, points are added to your driving record that can cause your auto insurance premiums to go up, frequently by hundreds of dollars a year. If you accumulate enough points, your driving privileges will be suspended.
TAPinto.net

Berkeley Heights Receives $721,325 State Grant for Tree Canopy Restoration

TRENTON, NJ - New Jersey took a giant step in the fight against climate change when Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette of the Department of Environmental Protection announced $24.3 million dollars to be granted towards creating, restoring and enhancing green spaces around urban areas, salt marshes and forests as part of the Natural Climate Solutions Grants. This money will fund local government agencies and nonprofits with projects aimed at strengthening New Jersey's tree canopies throughout the state - making this an investment that will benefit generations down line while providing many lasting ecological benefits now. Berkeley Heights was awarded $721,325 for tree canopy restoration....
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Springfield Board of Adjustment Grants Two Variances for Proposed Self-Storage Facility

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- The Springfield Board of Adjustment this week granted two variances to an applicant seeking to open a self-storage facility at 109 Victory Road. Springfield Holdings LLC initially applied last month for three variances to permit the building of the facility near the Millburn border and I-78. After hearing the original presentation from a representative of the applicant last month, the board expressed concerns that the building might be too tall. The applicant has since removed the fifth story in the original plan, reducing the original height of the building from 55 feet to 43.7 feet. The applicant was seeking D variance...
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Union County and Around NJ

WESTFIELD, NJ — A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a wine and liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, is accused of surreptitiously filming women and girls from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other means of conveyance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Tuesday. One of the videos was taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield, Santiago said. Cox was charged late last...
WESTFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Hear It: Mysterious boom that rattled New Jersey

SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A mysterious noise stunned New Jersey residents last week. Now we're hearing what it sounded like. A home surveillance camera from Sussex County captured the noise. Turns out, the sonic boom came from a military plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean. It was felt and heard on land because of the weather and atmospheric conditions at the time. 
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Bound Brook Man Arrested for Hitting McDonalds Employee With Rock

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A South Bound Brook man was arrested for weapons possession and aggravated assault after a fight broke out in the McDonalds, on Promenade Boulevard, Jan. 16, according to Bridgewater Township Police Chief John Mitzak. Faris N. Salem, 42, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, throwing bodily fluids at law enforcement, simple assault and resisting arrest. According to Mitzak, at about 2 p.m. Jan. 16, Bridgewater Township Police Officers were dispatched to McDonalds for a fight in progress. Before they arrived, multiple callers had reported that someone was throwing rocks at people. Mitzak said that when officers...
SOUTH BOUND BROOK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy