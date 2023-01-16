Gas Line Replacement to Begin Tomorrow on Cranbury Road, Delays are Expected

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - PSE&G will begin gas line replacement on Cranbury Road near Route 535 tomorrow, January 17th, and will continue until Friday, January 20th. Construction will begin at 7:00 A.M and will continue at all hours over the course of three days, according to the township.

An alternating traffic plan with some lane closures will be in use. Drivers can expect delays during construction hours. Authorities are asking drivers to please follow directions from officers and other traffic directors.



