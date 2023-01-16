Read full article on original website
Related
wealthinsidermag.com
Davos 2023: Banking Panel Reinforces the Need for Crypto Regulation
A group of global banking experts hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) convened about the need for global crypto regulation, including stablecoins and unbacked crypto assets. The panel agreed there must be at least some kind of base regulation for these assets and bank-equivalent regulation for blockchain applications seeking to offer products similar to what traditional banking offers.
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Crypto is Harmless,’ Says Indian IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
‘Crypto is Harmless,’ Says Indian IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Indian Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar addressed the ITech Law International Conference 2023. Chandrasekhar claims cryptocurrencies are harmless if the users adhere to the rules and regulations of crypto. The minister added that India would one day lead the blockchain industry. Rajeev...
wealthinsidermag.com
The Ratings Game: Playtika sweetens offer to acquire Angry Birds publisher Rovio, now offering 60% premium
Playtika Holding Corp. sweetened its all-cash offer for “Angry Birds” publisher Rovio Entertainment Corp. by a little more than 6% on Thursday, and one analyst feels the mobile games and monetization company could reinvigorate the 13-year- old franchise. Coincidentally, Playtika. PLTK,. -1.25%. shares fell as much as 6%...
wealthinsidermag.com
Ukraine to Be Best Crypto Jurisdiction With New Tax Rules, Digital Minister Says in Davos
Ukraine will become the world’s best jurisdiction for crypto assets, the minister overseeing the country’s digital transformation promised. Speaking with media at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mykhailo Fedorov praised the support from the crypto community for his war-struck nation. Crypto Donations Have Been Critically Helpful to...
wealthinsidermag.com
Silvergate Capital Incurs Loss of $1 Billion in Q4 of 2022
Silvergate Capital Corporation, the parent firm of the crypto-focused bank Silvergate Bank, has attributed the $1 billion loss it incurred in the fourth quarter of 2022 to the confidence crisis that permeates the entire crypto ecosystem. While Silvergate has taken steps to help it navigate the current environment, according to the CEO Alan Lane, the firm remains “focused on providing value-added services for [its] core institutional customers.”
wealthinsidermag.com
Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy Following SEC Lawsuit
Crypto lender Genesis, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The filing followed a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Genesis claims to have “ample liquidity to support its ongoing business operations and facilitate the restructuring process.”. Genesis’ Bankruptcy...
wealthinsidermag.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH, BTC Lower, US Retail Sales Slow
Ethereum fell lower on Thursday, as cryptocurrency markets continued to react to the latest U.S. retail sales figures. Sales in the United States fell by more than expected, coming in 1.1% lower in December. Bitcoin also declined in today’s session, with prices falling below the $21,000 mark. Bitcoin. Bitcoin...
wealthinsidermag.com
ATOM Bulls Attempt to Breach $12.22 Resistance to Reach New Highs
ATOM Bulls Attempt to Breach $12.22 Resistance to Reach New Highs. Due to market demand, the price of ATOM rises by 2.14%. After finding support at $11.65, the bulls were able to break the bears’ grip. If ATOM manages to break out over the $12.22 resistance mark, its price...
wealthinsidermag.com
East African Community to Decide on Regional Central Bank Launch in 2023
The East African Community (EAC) will decide during the course of the year 2023 when and where it will locate the envisioned regional central bank, the regional intergovernmental organization’s Peter Mathuki has reportedly said. The setting up of the regional central bank is expected to help the EAC achieve its goal of attaining a single currency regime in three years.
wealthinsidermag.com
: Exclusive: Mastercard expands relationship with Citizens in exclusive arrangement
Mastercard Inc. is expanding its partnership with Citizens Financial Group to become the bank’s exclusive payments network, the companies will announce Thursday. The two companies have worked together for more than a decade but will grow their relationship across the debit, credit, and commercial portfolios, as well as in services such as open banking and fraud prevention.
wealthinsidermag.com
Report: Somalia to Fight Inflation and Counterfeiters With New Banknotes
According to the deputy governor of the Somalian central bank, Ali Yasin Wardheere, the institution plans to fight inflation and currency counterfeiters with newly issued shilling banknotes. The bank reportedly said it hopes to complete the process of replacing old and high-value shilling bills with newly designed banknotes in 2024.
Comments / 0