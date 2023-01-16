Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Consolidate Following Recent Highs

Read full article on original website
Related
wealthinsidermag.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC Back Above $21,000 Despite Genesis Bankruptcy
Bitcoin crept back up to the $21,000 level on Friday, as volatility in the cryptocurrency market remained high. After falling by nearly 4% in Thursday’s session, the global market cap is up by 1.14% as of writing. This comes despite the news that crypto lender Genesis has recently filed for bankruptcy. Ethereum was also in the green, as it rebounded from Thursday’s lows.
wealthinsidermag.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH, BTC Lower, US Retail Sales Slow
Ethereum fell lower on Thursday, as cryptocurrency markets continued to react to the latest U.S. retail sales figures. Sales in the United States fell by more than expected, coming in 1.1% lower in December. Bitcoin also declined in today’s session, with prices falling below the $21,000 mark. Bitcoin. Bitcoin...
wealthinsidermag.com
ATOM Bulls Attempt to Breach $12.22 Resistance to Reach New Highs
ATOM Bulls Attempt to Breach $12.22 Resistance to Reach New Highs. Due to market demand, the price of ATOM rises by 2.14%. After finding support at $11.65, the bulls were able to break the bears’ grip. If ATOM manages to break out over the $12.22 resistance mark, its price...
wealthinsidermag.com
How Bitget Became a Dark Horse and Earns Market Share and Trust From Millions in Crypto Winter
2022 was one of the roughest years in the crypto industry, which saw the collapse of Terra LUNA, Celsius, and FTX, consequently wiping out over $2 trillion from the crypto market. However, the dark horse in the face of these ugly events was the crypto exchange – Bitget. Despite...
wealthinsidermag.com
Silvergate Capital Incurs Loss of $1 Billion in Q4 of 2022
Silvergate Capital Corporation, the parent firm of the crypto-focused bank Silvergate Bank, has attributed the $1 billion loss it incurred in the fourth quarter of 2022 to the confidence crisis that permeates the entire crypto ecosystem. While Silvergate has taken steps to help it navigate the current environment, according to the CEO Alan Lane, the firm remains “focused on providing value-added services for [its] core institutional customers.”
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Crypto is Harmless,’ Says Indian IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
‘Crypto is Harmless,’ Says Indian IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Indian Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar addressed the ITech Law International Conference 2023. Chandrasekhar claims cryptocurrencies are harmless if the users adhere to the rules and regulations of crypto. The minister added that India would one day lead the blockchain industry. Rajeev...
wealthinsidermag.com
The Ratings Game: PayPal’s ‘baggage’ sparks downgrade of its stock
The financial-technology category is “better positioned” than many other pockets of tech to post a strong 2023, according to an analyst, but some names could fare better than others. As SMBC Nikko Securities America analyst Andrew Bauch upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD,. -1.13%. LSPD,. -1.99%. and...
wealthinsidermag.com
Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy Following SEC Lawsuit
Crypto lender Genesis, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The filing followed a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Genesis claims to have “ample liquidity to support its ongoing business operations and facilitate the restructuring process.”. Genesis’ Bankruptcy...
wealthinsidermag.com
Report: Somalia to Fight Inflation and Counterfeiters With New Banknotes
According to the deputy governor of the Somalian central bank, Ali Yasin Wardheere, the institution plans to fight inflation and currency counterfeiters with newly issued shilling banknotes. The bank reportedly said it hopes to complete the process of replacing old and high-value shilling bills with newly designed banknotes in 2024.
Comments / 0