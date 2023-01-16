3 Things To Do: Jan. 16 – 22

We know getting through the workweek can sometimes be difficult, but why not break it up with three fun things you can do? News 3 is helping you plan for the week ahead.

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is officially underway, and it's the biggest one yet for the resort city. With more than 50 restaurants taking part, you have all week long to get great deals up and down the boardwalk. Restaurant week ends on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Monster Jam

Get ready! This weekend, Monster Jam rides back into the seven cities. The monster truck rally is back at the Hampton Coliseum Friday through Saturday. Tickets for the full-throttle family fund will cost you $20 a person.

Chesapeake Planetarium’s “Stargazing”

How about exploring outer space? You can take the family to the Chesapeake Planetarium this Thursday for its 'stargazing' event. Every Thursday this month, you can learn how to use star charts and telescopes to explore the galaxy. Reservations need to be made ahead of time.

Newport News Restaurant Week

This upcoming week is a big one for local restaurants. Newport News Restaurant Week is now officially underway. Until Jan. 29, you'll have two full weeks to check out more than 20 local restaurants at discounted rates. Restaurant week is also happening in downtown Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Jim Gaffigan’s ‘Dark Pale Tour’

If you are looking for a good laugh, comedian Jim Gaffigan is coming to the Norfolk Scope Arena this Thursday. Tickets for his 'Dark Pale Tour' are still on sale and start at around $37. Gaffigan is expected to take the stage around 7 p.m.

Norfolk Admirals vs. Reading Royals

If you missed them in the ECHL All-Star Classic, you have another chance to catch the Norfolk Admirals in action this weekend. They take on the Reading Royals once again at the Norfolk Scope Arena. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. this Saturday and tickets will cost you $15 dollars.