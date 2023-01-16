Read full article on original website
Dog and cat adoption frenzy on Betty White's birthday at Nebraska Humane Society
It was an adoption frenzy at the Nebraska Humane Society in honor of Betty White's birthday. NHS had more than 100 dogs available for adoption as of Monday.
Dozens of animals adopted during Nebraska Humane Society event Tuesday
We told you about an adoption event in honor of the late Betty White's birthday Tuesday and now we've learned the final tally.
YAHOO!
Iowans are fierce about our favorite foods. Here are 8 famously Iowan dishes to try
In Iowa's 175 years as a state, it has become synonymous with certain hearty, salty, not-too-fussy foods that make people from other states ask, “Why?”. Approach any Iowan about the dishes that Iowa is known for, and you’re likely to get a recounting of their family’s version or a fierce defense of the foodstuff in question — or both.
No more sliced cheese under Iowa Republicans SNAP proposal
Iowa House Republicans are proposing restrictions on the state's SNAP benefits that could dramatically limit what foods recipients can get at the store.Why it matters: The new bill introduces cumbersome rules that dictate what families can or can't buy at the grocery stores, said Luke Elzinga, spokesperson for DMARC, a local food nonprofit.Driving the news: House File 3 also targets Medicaid and several other public assistance programs. Nearly 40 House Republicans have co-sponsored the bill.A portion of the bill recommends narrowing SNAP food purchases to only what is on the state's approved WIC list, which is meant to be a supplemental nutritional aid for women, infants and children.Proposed restrictions:No white grains — people can only purchase 100% whole wheat bread, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta.No baked, refried or chili beans — people can purchase black, red and pinto beans.No fresh meats — people can purchase only canned products like canned tuna or canned salmon.No sliced, cubed or crumbled cheese. No American cheese.What's next: A House subcommittee will consider the bill.
Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on sprawling Sarpy County site
PAPILLION — Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300 (not including robots that are to work alongside the humans). The opening this week came later than the originally projected 2022 date, but sooner than the 2024 date that officials last year said was […] The post Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on sprawling Sarpy County site appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska DHHS puts new RSV, flu data on its dashboard
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Updates to health statistics have now been put up on a dashboard provided by Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services. The latest update shows the downward trend in positive RSV and flu tests across the state continuing. For the week ending January 14th, positive flu...
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
smithmountainlake.com
Nebraska state senator introduces bills aimed at transgender youth surgeries and sports
LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) -- Two proposed bills target transgender children across Nebraska. Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth introduced the "Let Them Grow" and "Let Them Play" bills Tuesday. LGBTQ+ advocates said the bills target a small population in the state and will do more harm than good. “This type of legislation...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
News Channel Nebraska
'Just about every yard is short of employees': NDOT facing truck shortages, unhappy workers
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With winter weather striking much of Nebraska throughout Wednesday into Thursday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is using all of its resources to keep conditions on the roads as safe as possible. But there’s a problem that is making life difficult for the department; limited trucks...
News Channel Nebraska
Local businesses reevaluate staffing, closing procedures amongst dangerous road conditions
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With the third major winter storm to hit Nebraska in as many weeks, News Channel Nebraska spoke with Jessica Fox from District Table and Tap, located in Norfolk. She said it can become difficult to make sure all employees can make it to work safely. Fox said...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol issues endangered missing advisory for elderly man believed to be with wife
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered advisory for a missing elderly man, who's believed to be with his wife. Authorities are looking for 89-year-old Bob Proctor. The state patrol said he was last seen Friday in Aurora with his wife, 92-year-old Loveda. Fremont's Civil Air Patrol drone search and...
American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps
Several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
iheart.com
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
doniphanherald.com
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
fox42kptm.com
Iowa bowhunting couple sentenced in Nebraska poaching case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation in a case that finally wraps up one of Nebraska's largest federal poaching cases. Prosecutors said Josh Bowmar, 32, and Sarah Bowmar, 33, were sentenced last week to three years of probation for misdemeanor conspiracy and are banned from any hunting activities in Nebraska during probation, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
klin.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend
The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
