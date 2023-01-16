ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignace, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Bird flu raises trending question: chickens or eggs?

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The rise in egg prices has people taking action into their own hands... by purchasing their own backyard chickens. Nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds were affected in the past year across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's interactive map. The price...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

MDHHS launches county-level substance abuse vulnerability index

LANSING, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has a new tool in its fight against substance abuse. MDHHS announced the launching of the Michigan Substance Use Vulnerability Index (MI-SUVI), which will help stakeholders target efforts to address substance abuse issues facing their communities. “We know...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Consumers Energy makes $25M contribution to help homes and businesses

JACKSON, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy has announced it will provide $25 million to homes and businesses in an effort to assist those facing challenges with their energy bills. The contribution, which has been approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, is being delivered through $15 million in automatic bill...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Starbucks partnering with DoorDash for coffee delivery nationwide

SEATTLE (WTGS) — It's official: Starbucks will soon offer delivery to all 50 states through DoorDash. Starbucks announced the expansion of its partnership with the delivery service launching Tuesday in Texas, Georgia, Florida, parts of California and other select markets. The company expects more markets to offer the service...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UpNorthLive.com

911 outage creates need for system improvements

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The cause of a 911 outage that impacted numerous Michigan counties earlier this month has been identified. But the question on dispatchers' minds is how they can prevent something like this from happening again. During the outage, some dispatchers experienced a completely frozen system. It was a...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Funding will be used to hire 195 school resource officers across Michigan

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that new funding will be used to hire nearly 200 school resource officers across the state. 195 school districts, intermediate school districts and public-school academics will receive nearly $25 million to hire 195 school resource officers for the next three years, the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor said in a statement.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer speaks on clean energy in European Investment trip

OSLO, Nor. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled across the ocean to spend her first day in Norway on an investment mission trip in Europe. Whitmer met with Norwegian officials to discuss a partnership with innovation in clean energy, smart mobility, hydrogen fuel cells, and energy storage solutions, according to a release from the governor's office.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy