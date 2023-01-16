Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Bird flu raises trending question: chickens or eggs?
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The rise in egg prices has people taking action into their own hands... by purchasing their own backyard chickens. Nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds were affected in the past year across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's interactive map. The price...
UpNorthLive.com
MDHHS launches county-level substance abuse vulnerability index
LANSING, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has a new tool in its fight against substance abuse. MDHHS announced the launching of the Michigan Substance Use Vulnerability Index (MI-SUVI), which will help stakeholders target efforts to address substance abuse issues facing their communities. “We know...
UpNorthLive.com
Coalition aims to bring attention to the impact of gun violence across the state
The End Gun Violence Michigan, or EGVMI, coalition is scheduled to hold seven conferences to highlight the impacts of gun violence. The focus of these conferences is to spread awareness of the public health crisis in gun violence, according to Rev. Heather McDougall-Walsh, a member of the EVGMI steering committee.
UpNorthLive.com
Consumers Energy makes $25M contribution to help homes and businesses
JACKSON, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy has announced it will provide $25 million to homes and businesses in an effort to assist those facing challenges with their energy bills. The contribution, which has been approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, is being delivered through $15 million in automatic bill...
UpNorthLive.com
Starbucks partnering with DoorDash for coffee delivery nationwide
SEATTLE (WTGS) — It's official: Starbucks will soon offer delivery to all 50 states through DoorDash. Starbucks announced the expansion of its partnership with the delivery service launching Tuesday in Texas, Georgia, Florida, parts of California and other select markets. The company expects more markets to offer the service...
UpNorthLive.com
911 outage creates need for system improvements
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The cause of a 911 outage that impacted numerous Michigan counties earlier this month has been identified. But the question on dispatchers' minds is how they can prevent something like this from happening again. During the outage, some dispatchers experienced a completely frozen system. It was a...
UpNorthLive.com
Funding will be used to hire 195 school resource officers across Michigan
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that new funding will be used to hire nearly 200 school resource officers across the state. 195 school districts, intermediate school districts and public-school academics will receive nearly $25 million to hire 195 school resource officers for the next three years, the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor said in a statement.
UpNorthLive.com
Group aims to prevent gun violence with push for common sense gun reform in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A coalition of gun violence survivors and community leaders gathered in seven Michigan cities Wednesday to call on the state legislature to pass restrictions to reduce the threat of gun violence. Organizers with the group End Gun Violence Michigan gathered during a press conference at First...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer speaks on clean energy in European Investment trip
OSLO, Nor. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled across the ocean to spend her first day in Norway on an investment mission trip in Europe. Whitmer met with Norwegian officials to discuss a partnership with innovation in clean energy, smart mobility, hydrogen fuel cells, and energy storage solutions, according to a release from the governor's office.
UpNorthLive.com
Constantine Public Schools cancels school due to lack of bus drivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Constantine Public Schools in St. Joseph County announced they were closed on Tuesday, and classes were cancelled due to lack of bus drivers. Start of school year: Bus driver shortage plagues districts in new school year. “At the end of the day, it sounds...
UpNorthLive.com
Gas taxes could be negatively impacted by electric vehicles, some argue
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Right now, you have to be on the lookout to find an electric vehicle out on the roads in northern Michigan. But by 2030, it's estimated roughly half of the cars making up traffic will be gas free. Another story: Michigan set to 'dominate' electric vehicle battery...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
UpNorthLive.com
Brethren stays perfect in girls basketball with a win at Buckley
WEXFORD COUNTY -- The Brethren Bobcats have had an amazing start to the high school girls basketball season. The Bobcats went on the road to visit the Buckley Bears on Monday night. The 49-42 win helped Brethren move to 11-0 on the season.
Comments / 0