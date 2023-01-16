ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Neighbor applies to care for Walshe children

By CNN Newsource
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1md3sc_0kGXVtCe00

(WCVB) — Investigators have left the Walshe home in Cohasset.

It's been one week since a 5 Investigates photographer shot video of Brian Walshe. He was arrested by Cohasset police and was charged with misleading investigators. He remains held on bail.

In town, there are signs of support for Ana Walshe, who disappeared two weeks ago.

"My heart is broken," said Judy Doane.

Doane lived next door to Ana and Brian Walshe and their boys in 2018.

In fact, Judy sold the couple the house at 6 Edgewood Road in Marblehead two years before they moved to Cohasset.

Now, Judy says she has contacted DCF and even filled out an application to take the boys from DCF and care for them herself.

"I don't want them to be separated. I think the number one concern is finding Ana and finding out what happened, but those kids need each other," said Doane.

Judy says two other families with kids have also reached out to DCF. No word on what will happen to the boys, but Judy can't believe what has happened to this family since New Year's Day.

"I saw her every day. She was beautiful every day. Every day she was decked out in her smile -- I never saw her upset. I never saw him upset. It was the strangest thing. To think this is happening is like that?" said Doane.

Comments / 17

life is good ✌️
2d ago

I pray the friend, next door, Judy, gets the kids. For one they all k ow each other. You just can't split them kids up.They need each other, more now that this has happened. What would be great, is Ana, coming home now, that hubby is locked up. She will be safe.

Reply(2)
10
Guest
3d ago

I hope they found a family that's going to treat them well. I pray God 🙏 found a good family that is going to take care of all of them.

Reply
7
mr perfect
2d ago

Dcf sucks they should of been in the picture when Brian was in a ankle bracelet I hope dcf has a heart to let the kids stay together with judy

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern

COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
COHASSET, MA
WCVB

Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case

QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
COHASSET, MA
Ellsworth American

Nygren back in court in alleged home repair fraud

ELLSWORTH — A man serving a federal prison sentence for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Brooklin Boat Yard is expected to be tried in Middlesex County, Mass. Superior Court this week in connection with a $150,000 home repair fraud case. Middlesex prosecutors said Steven Nygren, 55,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall

A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma

ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
ACTON, MA
mynbc5.com

Teens, ages 13 and 17, arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common

Two teenagers were arrested, and a knife was recovered following a stabbing Sunday night near Boston Common, police said. The incident was reported at the area along Tremont Street at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Arriving officers found a victim who told them that suspects had run from the area on foot towards Temple Place.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Report recommends Boston Public Schools look into forming its own police department

BOSTON - An outside consulting group is recommending that Boston Public Schools should look into forming its own police department.As part of the state mandated improvement plan for the district, the Council of Great City Schools took a look at how to make Boston schools safer.Some of the recommendations they presented in their report to the school committee Wednesday night include:Creating a focus group to consider if BPS should form an internal, sworn police departmentDesigning a process for Boston Police and BPS to share informationSpeeding up the recruitment of hiring safety specialistsCreating an anonymous reporting hotline"We are grateful for the...
BOSTON, MA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy